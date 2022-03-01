Clio Snacks Enters Kroger and Adds Three New Products To Refrigerated Bar Portfolio: Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bars, Vanilla Less Sugar Greek Yogurt Bars and Vanilla Almond Granola & Yogurt Parfait Bars

PISCATAWAY, N.J., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clio Snacks , the fresh snacking brand behind the world's first Greek yogurt bar wrapped in a chocolatey coating and leading refrigerated bar brand, is unveiling three new additions to its refrigerated, handheld bar portfolio: Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bars, Vanilla Less Sugar Yogurt Bars and Vanilla Almond Granola & Yogurt Parfait Bars. Clio is also expanding its distribution into Kroger stores for the first time, with three core bar flavors hitting store shelves nationwide in 1,200 doors in March. Clio Snacks will be showcasing these new innovations at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, Calif. at booth #N401 from March 9-11, 2022.

All three new bar varieties combine the benefits of pure, strained whole milk Greek yogurt - which is high in protein and probiotics - with Clio's signature, irresistible cheesecake-like texture and decadent chocolate or almond butter coating. Additionally, all three bars are Certified Gluten Free and Vanilla Less Sugar Greek Yogurt Bars are keto-friendly. Details include:

Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bars - A permissible indulgence unlike any other, crafted with chocolate Greek yogurt and a melt-in-your-mouth chocolatey coating. Each serving contains eight grams of protein and just 150 calories.

- A permissible indulgence unlike any other, crafted with chocolate Greek yogurt and a melt-in-your-mouth chocolatey coating. Each serving contains eight grams of protein and just 150 calories. Vanilla Less Sugar Greek Yogurt Bars - These refrigerated, handheld bars are crafted from vanilla Greek yogurt and taste like an indulgent dessert, but contain only 100 calories and 1g of sugar. A truly craveable guilt-free treat.

- These refrigerated, handheld bars are crafted from vanilla Greek yogurt and taste like an indulgent dessert, but contain only 100 calories and 1g of sugar. A truly craveable guilt-free treat. Vanilla Almond Granola & Yogurt Parfait Bars - These delicious bars are crafted with a crunchy layer of cranberry almond granola and decadent almond butter coating. With this innovative new bar, Clio transforms everyday parfait into a delectable ready-made refrigerated bar perfect for a satiating snack or breakfast occasion. With an explosion of taste and texture in every bite, each bar is 210 calories and contains 10g of protein.

"We are delighted to introduce three innovative snacking solutions to our growing portfolio of handheld Greek yogurt bars," said John McGuckin, CEO of Clio Snacks. "The snacking trend has emerged as an incremental and dynamic force within refrigerated CPG, and our goal is to provide delicious solutions which deliver on the promise of guiltless indulgence. With the nutritional profile of Greek yogurt, these new bars are the perfect choice for all-dayparts. From crunchy breakfast parfaits to afternoon cravings to lower sugar options, Clio's portfolio is an anytime, anywhere, hand-held snacking sensation… no spoons allowed."

In March, Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bars will be available in Kroger (alongside Vanilla and Strawberry Greek Yogurt Bars) and Whole Foods Market with an SRP of $1.49 per bar, Vanilla Less Sugar Greek Yogurt Bars will be available in Whole Foods Market and Albertsons with an SRP of $1.99 per bar, and Vanilla Almond Granola & Yogurt Parfait Bars will be available in Whole Foods Market with an SRP of $2.49 per bar. These bars will also be available direct-to-consumers nationwide at www.cliosnacks.com in 10-count boxes, for $18, $22 and $28 respectively.

Clio's better-for-you snacks are available nationwide in the yogurt and refrigerated bar aisles, including Whole Foods Market, Walmart, Target, Vons, Albertsons, Sam's Club, Costco and more, as well as online at cliosnacks.com.

Clio Snacks was founded in 2015 by Sergey Konchakovskiy, who created the first-of-its-kind refrigerated Greek Yogurt Bars wrapped in chocolate after discovering a leftover batch of strained Greek yogurt that resulted in a cheesecake-textured snack. He soon realized that it was a great way to get his kids to eat yogurt - and even better when wrapped in chocolate! Today, Clio offers a line of handheld Greek Yogurt Bars and Granola & Yogurt Parfait Bars that combine the benefits of whole milk Greek yogurt - which are high in protein and probiotics - with an irresistible cheesecake-like texture and decadent dark chocolate coating. Available in grocery stores nationwide and online at cliosnacks.com, Clio is satisfying cravings with confidence with its portfolio of better-for-you snacks that taste like a treat. To learn more, please visit www.cliosnacks.com , Instagram or Facebook .

