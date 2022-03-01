Mulvihill Capital Management Inc. Virtually Opens the Market

TORONTO, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - John Mulvihill, President, John Germain, Chief Financial Officer, Mulvihill Capital Management Inc., and their team joined Keith Wu, Head, ETF Customer Success, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the launch of the Mulvihill Canadian Bank Enhanced Yield ETF CBNK and open the market.

Mulvihill Capital Management Inc. is a Canadian Investment Manager specializing in enhanced yield equity strategies. The firm was founded in 1995, making it one of the oldest and most experienced managers ofWFS option-related strategies in Canada. The current team of six portfolio managers have over 140 years of experience working together. The firm services retail, high net worth and institutional clients through mutual funds, ETFs, and separately managed accounts.

The Mulvihill Canadian Bank Enhanced Yield ETF invests in the common shares of the "Big Six" Canadian Banks while adding modest 25% leverage and option writing strategies to further enhance the underlying portfolio dividend yields. CBNK targets a 7% annual yield, over 2x the current yield of the S&P/TSX Diversified Banks Index, making it the highest yielding Canadian Bank ETF. Mulvihill Capital Management Inc. has a 25+ year track record managing a similar strategy.

