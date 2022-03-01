TV THAT FEELS LIKE HOME: CORUS ENTERTAINMENT WELCOMES CHIP AND JOANNA GAINES' MAGNOLIA NETWORK TO CANADA ON MARCH 28

Network to Offer Over 200 Hours of New Premieres

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home Makes its Canadian Television Premiere

National Free Preview is Available Through May 31

TORONTO, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. ("Corus") is thrilled to announce the Canadian launch of the highly-anticipated Magnolia Network - Chip and Joanna Gaines' joint media venture with Discovery, Inc. From the dynamic power couple behind the successful Magnolia brand and home renovation hit series Fixer Upper, Corus will exclusively debut Magnolia Network on March 28, 2022, becoming the first broadcaster outside of the U.S. to launch the channel. Curated by Chip and Joanna's brand of smart, creative and empowering storytelling, Magnolia Network will host a vast array of premium family-friendly and unscripted content. A national free preview of Magnolia Network will be available starting March 28 to May 31, 2022.

"We are excited to bring Chip and Joanna's Magnolia Network to homes across Canada," said Troy Reeb, Executive Vice President, Broadcast Networks. "Magnolia Network's purposeful and inspired content across food, home, and design pairs perfectly with Corus' suite of lifestyle programming, further enhancing our leadership in lifestyle content."

Offering more than 200 hours of new and original content, Magnolia Network seeks to entertain through smart, layered storytelling that inspires creativity, upholds beauty and draws out curiosity. The network's inaugural slate will feature episodes from original series such as Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Restoration Road with Clint Harp, The Lost Kitchen, Family Dinner, Homegrown, and The Johnnyswim Show. The return of fan-favourite series Fixer Upper, which has reached over 16 million viewers during its run on HGTV Canada*, comes to Magnolia Network as well as Chip and Joanna's rebooted series Fixer Upper: Welcome Home. Back with new ideas for turning outdated homes into jaw-dropping, innovative living spaces, the series sees Chip and Joanna navigate their expanded business (and their family) and juggle even more while renovating, keeping things unpredictable.

The Magnolia Network launch kicks-off the rebrand of DIY Network Canada, giving audiences access to the biggest stars behind Magnolia's brand plus the DIY Network content they love. Popular DIY Network programming including Maine Cabin Masters, Barnwood Builders, Restoring Galveston and more, will shift to the rebranded channel. Viewers with an active DIY Network subscription will automatically have access to the network and those without can add Magnolia Network by contacting their cable provider.

Ahead of March 28, DIY Network will host a four-hour preview event, Magnolia Presents: A Look Back & A Look Ahead to introduce Magnolia Network to Canadians. Starting March 6 at 6 p.m. ET, the Gaineses share more about each of the new series coming to Magnolia Network and look back at their years-long journey (starting with Fixer Upper).

Stay tuned for a full Magnolia Network schedule to be announced.

