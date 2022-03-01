Wanclouds' Disaster Recovery as a Service and Multi-Cloud Migration Debuts on the IBM Cloud Marketplace

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wanclouds, a leading multi-cloud SaaS and managed service provider, today announced that its VPC+ platform for IBM is now available in the IBM Cloud Marketplace, a catalog of SaaS solutions designed to allow business professionals to deploy new services faster; developers to build them with greater speed; and offers IT departments more creative, efficient and lower-cost ways to deliver these.

The SaaS platform is designed to help customers navigate the shift to multi-cloud and cloud-native environments, with fast and simple migration and backup services. Companies can leverage VPC+ DRaaS (Disaster Recovery as a Service) to orchestrate and manage on-demand cloud backups and multi-cloud migrations for cloud-native workloads and restore them when needed in the same or different regions within the IBM Cloud.

"We are thrilled to see VPC+ DRaaS added to IBM Cloud Marketplace," said Faiz Khan, CEO of Wanclouds. "The rapid shift to the multi and hybrid cloud infrastructure has drastically increased demand for simple and multi-cloud migration and disaster recovery options that help enterprises achieve key outcomes efficiently and cost-effectively. We eliminate the need to learn dozens of tools, complex scripting, and expensive consulting engagements, and our launch in IBM Cloud Marketplace is an important next step in our mission to simplify the multi-cloud world for everyone."

Wanclouds VPC+ for IBM on the IBM Cloud Marketplace offers both a 30-day free trial (lite plan) and enterprise plan for its Disaster Recovery as a Service for IBM managed Kubernetes Service, as well as, Red Hat OpenShift, managed clusters. Both provide the ability to backup existing Kubernetes and OpenShift clusters on IBM Cloud as well as on-prem or edge Red Hat OpenShift clusters to IBM Cloud. In addition, you can migrate applications across Kubernetes clusters, visualize infrastructure and resource relationships, set up compliance policies against infrastructure, and get alerts.

"We are excited to partner with Wanclouds to offer Disaster Recovery as a Service for our IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service and Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud customers. Disaster recovery is a critical operational task for the mission-critical services deployed in these clusters. Wanclouds is also designed to help our current and potential customers to backup their on-prem cloud-native workloads to IBM Cloud or IBM Cloud Satellite, as well as an additional migration path from other public clouds," said Christopher Rosen, Director, Offering Management at IBM Cloud.

For more information on Wanclouds' VPC+ SaaS application, or to book a demo, contact: sales@wanclouds.net

About Wanclouds

Wanclouds is a leading multi-cloud SaaS, solution, and managed service provider. It helps enterprises with cloud deployments, migrations, and protecting their cloud infrastructure in time and cost-efficient ways. The company's cloud Migration as a Service (MaaS) and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) reduce the financial investment and remove the technical complexities that halt or delay businesses from migrating on-premise to the cloud, moving across clouds, or setting up backup and restore protection. Its SaaS-based automation suite VPC+ provides a single pane of glass for managing and protecting multi-cloud environments through a centralized cross-cloud solution. Wanclouds is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA. For more information, visit: https://www.wanclouds.net/

Media Contact

Kyle Austin, BMV for Wanclouds, 6175640446, KYLE@BEANTOWNMV.COM

SOURCE Wanclouds