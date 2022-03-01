Venio Systems and Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) Form Strategic Partnership

FAIRFAX, Va., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Venio Systems, the fastest growing global leader in eDiscovery software, announces a partnership with the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) that provides innovative support infrastructure to leaders in legal technology.

Venio strives to provide legal professionals with eDiscovery that makes their organizations more cohesive and more productive entities by responding to their needs for securely managed information, protected confidential and privileged access, and effective collaboration.

Venio's vast collection of readily available media resources and world-class content, namely our white papers, how-to guides, demos and videos, empowers corporate legal professionals and technology administrators to leverage key trends in legal technology and become more efficient.

"We are committed to serving the legal community through education, software and support," said Ankur Agarwal, VP of Products at Venio. "Using a myriad of sources, such as our free and public media library that contains high quality content like our Ultimate Guide to eDiscovery Platforms, thought leadership initiatives such as webinars and conferences, and 24/7 virtual chat bot, Venio Systems helps our users to make the most of their eDiscovery workflow."

The EDRM community, spanning 136 countries across six continents, enables Venio to connect, network and share products and services to an ever-increasing number of eDiscovery users.

"We are looking forward to sharing their advances with our community," said EDRM CEO and Chief Legal Technologist, Mary Mack. "Our trusted EDRM partner, Venio Systems, was the go-to for processing in eDiscovery's earlier days, and now they have a full end-to-end offering."

The future of this exciting partnership with the EDRM will extend our users' access to the latest eDiscovery offerings and our regularly issued blog posts, content-filled newsletters and social media updates.

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of eDiscovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve eDiscovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides and test datasets to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 136 countries and growing, and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

About Venio Systems

Discover the unknown and achieve the best possible outcome in every single matter with Venio Systems. The world's most sensitive government agencies, service providers, corporations and law firms use Venio to develop a highly secure eDiscovery practice that eliminates data sprawl and cuts time and cost of managing petabytes of data from early case assessment and processing to review and production.

Founded by innovators and developers with over 40 years of combined experience, Venio Systems is the only eDiscovery platform with a processing speed of over 10 terabytes per day, a full-featured and AI-powered review, complete end-to-end automation and self-service built on a unified data layer. Flexible licensing and deployment options across datacenter, private cloud and cloud-native Software-as-a-Service make Venio an easy choice no matter what stage of eDiscovery adoption you are in. Learn more about products, including Venio Cloud, Venio Legal Hold, Venio ECA, Venio Review, and VenioOne eDiscovery, at https://veniosystems.com.

