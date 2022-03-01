PHOEBE BRIDGERS LAUNCHES EXCLUSIVE SIRIUSXM SHOW 'SADDEST FACTORY RADIO' ON SIRIUSXMU (CH. 35)

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GRAMMY® nominated singer/songwriter and Saddest Factory Records label CEO, Phoebe Bridgers and SiriusXM announced the launch of 'Saddest Factory Radio with Phoebe Bridgers,' a monthly show available on SiriusXMU (ch. 35). The show premieres Thursday, March 3 at 6 p.m. ET.
Saddest Factory Radio will fall in line with the label's aesthetics and promises "outside-of-the-box thinking and audio trust falls." Host Phoebe Bridgers will guide listeners through artist-to-artist conversations and, of course, play her favorite songs. The show will also showcase Saddest Factory Records artists such as MUNA, Claud and more.
"In my personal life, I have always had a radio show," says Bridgers. "Punishing my friends on road trips with hours of dirges and ambient music, I can't wait to do it professionally."
Bridgers started Saddest Factory Records in October 2020 following the release of her critically acclaimed sophomore album Punisher. Since then Saddest Factory Records, a play on the word "satisfactory," has championed a community of emerging talent.
Bridgers, herself, has garnered four GRAMMY® nominations for "Best New Artist", "Best Alternative Album," and "Best Rock Song" and "Best Rock Performance" for her single "Kyoto." Punisher also earned Bridgers her first Billboard #1 on the Emerging Artist Chart.
Saddest Factory Radio will air the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. ET and PT with additional encores on the following Friday at 10 a.m. ET, Saturday at 3 p.m. ET, Sunday at 6 p.m. ET, and Tuesday at 12 a.m. ET.
SiriusXM is available to subscribers in their car, on their phone and connected devices at home with the SXM App. Streaming access is included for most subscribers. Go to www.siriusxm.com/ways-to-listen to learn more.
