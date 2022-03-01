National Advertising Division Finds Niantic's Charitable Donation Claims Supported

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs determined that Niantic, Inc. was able to support claims pledging charitable donations to "Black gaming" as well as social and racial justice organizations.

Niantic, a software development company, claimed on its website:

We'll be donating Niantic proceeds from Pokémon GO Fest 2020 ticket sales, committing a minimum of $5 million . Half of the proceeds donated will be used to fund new projects from Black gaming and AR creators that can live on the Niantic platform, with the ultimate goal of increasing content that represents a more diverse view on the world. The other half will go to US nonprofit organizations that are helping local communities rebuild.

to the Marsha P. Johnson Institute and doing an employee match of up to . We're expanding our partnership with Gameheads a nonprofit that teaches kids how to develop games from beginning to end. This year, they are going fully virtual and taking the program global. We'll be providing $25,000 in scholarships, sponsoring their annual showcase with $15,000 , and donating $20,000 to create a new "Developing for AR 101" program where students can earn college accreditation in partnership with Cal State .

This inquiry was initiated through NAD's routine monitoring program. NAD's public interest mission to ensure consumers receive truthful advertising extends to companies' representations committing to support social justice initiatives.

NAD reviewed whether Niantic could support its representations that it was making significant monetary donations to Black Lives Matter and related charities.

Based on evidence provided by Niantic, NAD determined that the challenged advertising claims were substantiated. NAD noted that it appreciates Niantic's commitment to social justice and its participation in the self-regulatory process.

