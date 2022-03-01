/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - TD Bank Group to release first quarter financial results/

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank") will release its first quarter financial results and host an earnings conference call on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

Financial results will be issued in a press release at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET. The call will be available live via TD's website at 1:30 p.m. ET and is expected to last approximately 60 minutes. The call and audio webcast will feature presentations by TD executives on the Bank's financial results for the first quarter, followed by a question-and-answer period with analysts.

Presentation materials will be available on the TD website at www.td.com/investor on March 3, 2022 in advance of the call. A listen-only telephone line will be available at 416-641-6150 or 1-866-696-5894 (toll free) and the passcode is 2727354#.

The audio webcast will be archived at www.td.com/investor. Replay of the teleconference will be available from 5:00 p.m. ET on March 3, 2022, until 11:59 p.m. ET on March 18, 2022 by calling 905-694-9451 or 1-800-408-3053 (toll free) and the passcode is 7300743#.

The presentations may contain forward-looking statements including statements regarding the business and anticipated financial performance of the Bank. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. Therefore, forward-looking statements should be considered carefully and undue reliance should not be placed on them.

