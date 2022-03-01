Green Lawn Fertilizing/Green Pest Solutions Awards Safest Driver a Brand New 2022 Ford F150

WEST CHESTER, Pa., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Lawn Fertilizing / Green Pest Solutions awarded Sam Cordero a brand new 2022 Ford F150 as part of ongoing fleet safety initiatives, and in conjunction with the implementation of fleet tracking software, Azuga.

President and Owner, Matt Jesson could not have been prouder of all the technicians who consistently made safety a top priority, "Green Lawn Fertilizing and Green Pest Solutions is committed to making sure we are all operating in the safest ways possible, and we wanted to promote our culture of safety through our truck giveaway contest. These nine technicians here today demonstrated their commitment to safety across an entire year and I could not be prouder to be standing in-front of them today."

The raffle for the Ford F150 took place at the end of the Green Lawn Fertilizing / Green Pest Solutions 2022 company kickoff meeting. All nine of the finalists were gathered at the company headquarters conference room as over 250 team members watched the proceedings virtually. Before the drawing each finalist was presented with a wall plaque and a $200 gift card.

Our accounting firm Kiely and Kiely picked a card at random out of the metal raffle drum and handed it to Matt Jesson to make the announcement everyone was waiting for. "And the winner of the Green Lawn / Green Pest Safety Contest is SAM CORDERO!"

Sam's excitement could not be contained as he was handed the keys and hopped into his brand-new truck. "When the contest was announced last year, I said I am winning that truck! I have put a ton of time and energy into my safe driving habits every day since, but it's surreal that it actually happened! I can't believe I won this F-150!"

In order to qualify for the contest, technicians must have been a full-time team member by March 29th, 2021 and must not have any at-fault vehicle accidents during 2021. Each technician's driver score is based on a combination of braking, speeding, acceleration and idling which is tracked by Azuga. All qualifying technicians with driver scores over 90 received entries into the contest. The higher the technician's driving score, the more entries in the raffle the technician earned.

Sam Cordero, pest technician at Green Pest Solutions earned the most entries in the contest as the safest driver in the company with an Azuga driving score of 98 out of 100. He was recognized by Azuga as one of their 10 safest drivers among over 40,000 tracked across their entire platform in Q3. Sam was recognized for this outstanding accomplishment at the company holiday party and award ceremony in December. In front of the entire company Sam was presented a $1,000 check.

You would think that giving away one truck would be sufficient to show Green Lawn Fertilizing / Green Pest Solutions' commitment to driver safety. However, 2022 is a new year and that safety commitment is unwavering. It was announced that the company will be giving away another Ford F-150 next year!

Green Pest Solutions and Green Lawn Fertilizing is an independent lawn and pest control company that was founded in 2004. Under the leadership of Matt Jesson, President and Owner of Green Lawn Fertilizing / Green Pest Solutions, the company has grown to over 250 team members and over 150 service vehicles in its fleet. They have a mission to become the leader in the lawn and pest industry by providing superior customer service. Over the last several years, highly reputable publications have taken notice of the company succeeding in that mission. The Philadelphia Business Journal named Green Lawn Fertilizing / Green Pest Solutions one of their Best Places to Work three consecutive years in 2019, 2020 and 2021 as well as one of their Soaring 76 fastest growing private companies in 2020. They were recognized by the Entrepreneurs forum of Philadelphia as one of their Philly 100 four times (2014, 2015, 2020, and 2021). For nine of the last ten years the company received the Inc. 5000 award for being recognized as one of the 5,000 fastest growing private companies in the America. In 2018, Green Pest Solutions was named "Best of Philly Earth-Friendly Exterminator" by Philadelphia Magazine and in 2017 they were named "Best Pest Control" by Philly.com. In 2017, the company received the "Customer Service Excellence" Award by the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce.

