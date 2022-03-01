Mighty Announces Several New Hires to Support Company Growth

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mighty Auto Parts recently announced three new hires to support their continued growth servicing the automotive aftermarket industry. Mighty's newest team members, Sunny Muehlberger, Elvia Vega, and Kyle Brown further strengthen the company's service offerings. The recent hires, employed for their diverse talents and skills, will work at Mighty's Home Office located in Peachtree Corners, Georgia.

"We're very excited to welcome Sunny, Elvia and Kyle to the Mighty team," said Josh D'Agostino, President and CEO. "Each of our new hires brings innovative ideas, great experience, and a fresh original approach to their respective roles. I'm looking forward to their contributions as we continue to grow the Mighty System."

New Mighty hires:

Sunny Muelberger joins Mighty as a Senior Product Manager. Sunny brings more than 22 years of experience in Automotive Aftermarket with Genuine Parts Company. While at GPC, she held responsibilities in IT with Barcode Quality Assurance, Sales as a District Manager, managing commercial markets in Operations, and Product Management. Sunny's extensive product management experience includes managing NAPA's filter program, batteries, electrical, heavy-duty lines, and the Dorman program. At Mighty, she will have product responsibility for filtration, batteries, and wiper blades.

Elvia Vega joins the marketing department as a Marketing Coordinator. She has more than five years of marketing experience in industries ranging from med spas to finance. In her role, she will be responsible for overseeing the strategic digital initiatives and representing the Mighty brand across various social media channels. Elvia is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Georgia.

Kyle Brown joins the marketing team as a Marketing Specialist. In his role, he also supports all strategic digital initiatives as well as in-house video production. Kyle is currently a senior at Georgia State University pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film & Media.

About Mighty Distributing System of America

Headquartered in Peachtree Corners, GA, Mighty supports 100 franchised distributors in 44 U.S. states and five international markets. The Mighty System features local service, inventory management expertise, and training in conjunction with extensive offerings of OE quality underhood and undercar parts, VS7® chemical products, lubricants, and shop supplies. The Mighty business model attracts independent repair shops, quick lubes, tire centers and new car dealerships across the nation and abroad. Mighty's unique approach of dealing directly and exclusively with automotive professionals began in 1963.

