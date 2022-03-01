Nobl9 becomes first pure play service level objectives platform to achieve a SOC 2

WALTHAM, Mass., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nobl9, the leader in software reliability, today announced it has successfully passed the System and Organization Controls (SOC-2) Type 2 examination, demonstrating the company is maintaining the highest standards for data security. The report demonstrates that Nobl9 is the first pure play service level objective (SLO) platform to pass the SOC 2 exam.

SLOs aggregate telemetry data from observability tools, application performance monitoring tools and other data sources -- and give engineering teams an objective way to model previously highly subjective contexts, such as customer expectations and acceptable levels of software reliability.

"Nobl9 customers are using our platform to create higher level abstractions that sit above many different logging and telemetry platforms they are using to monitor their systems," said Alex Nauda, CTO at Nobl9. "We invested early as a startup in achieving a SOC 2 report so that any enterprise that adopts SLOs can have a commercial partner that takes the security of their data extremely seriously."

Nobl9 was founded in 2019 with the mission to codify reliability based on service level objectives. The Nobl9 platform makes SLO definition achievable for Agile teams, while providing a path forward for interoperability of SLO data with the greater ecosystem of application performance monitoring and cloud infrastructure to leverage SLOs and make observability actionable.

About Nobl9

Nobl9 is the first service level observability platform that adds business context to software delivery. Businesses use Nobl9 to accelerate engineering, ensure user happiness, and set clear software reliability goals. Nobl9 enriches data from many observability systems and fits into workflows using popular DevOps and collaboration tools and optimizes team focus on what matters to customers and the business. Today Nobl9 serves dozens of enterprise customers worldwide across several verticals including global financial services, ecommerce, and SaaS technology including Flexera, OutSystems, and Bloom Credit. Nobl9 is backed by Battery Ventures, CRV, Sorenson Capital, Harmony Partners, Bonfire, and Resolute, and is headquartered in Boston, with an office in Poznań, Poland. Learn more at nobl9.com.

