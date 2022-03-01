Affirmative Technologies Appoints Aaron Calipari as New CEO

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Affirmative Technologies announced today that Aaron Calipari has been promoted to CEO. An experienced payments executive, Aaron Calipari will succeed George Bassous, Affirmative's co-founder and board member. George will continue to work closely with the company, focusing on client and industry relations.
"I co-founded Affirmative 25 years ago because I wanted to help make electronic payments the central means of exchanging value in our economy." Bassous explained, " Now that this has come to pass, I want to help the industry prepare for the next generation of innovation in convenience, speed, and security. Expanding my interaction with our clients and other industry leaders, including Nacha and TPPPA, is the best way to do that. I couldn't be happier to have developed a strong executive team, led by Aaron, to extend Affirmative's platform and market presence."
Aaron brings over 20 years of experience in payments risk, with a diverse background in strategic planning, product innovation, and driving meaningful growth. He most recently served as President at Affirmative where he led the company to its highest-ever annual growth rate.
"After record growth in new client signings - including two of the nation's largest ACH originators - and a dramatic expansion in the utilization of our risk management and compliance platform, Aaron will lead the team toward our goal of becoming the industry's most adopted platform for electronic payment risk management and compliance monitoring.," said James Rowe, Chairman. "Aaron's leadership abilities and track record of success make him a perfect fit to lead Affirmative into the future."
About Affirmative Technologies
Affirmative Technologies provides SaaS-based electronic payment solutions for risk management, regulatory compliance, and transaction processing. We serve top financial institutions, regional banks, credit unions, community banks, and FinTech's. Measure, Monitor, Manage.
Media Contact
George Bassous, Affirmative Technologies, 1 727-772-9881, gbassous@affirmativeusa.com
SOURCE Affirmative Technologies
