NORTH AMERICA'S 50 BEST BARS TO DEBUT IN NEW YORK IN JUNE 2022

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 50 Best will be landing in North America with a list for the first time in its history, with the launch of North America's 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier. The awards will be held in New York City on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 and the launch of North America's 50 Best Bars will mark the first time since 2016 that 50 Best unveils a new bars list and awards program.
Mark Sansom, Content Editor for 50 Best, says: "We couldn't be more excited to launch a new 50 Best list in North America. The bar scene and extensive talent across this region sets the tone for the rest of the world and we are confident that this new list will be a vital addition to the local and international bar landscape as bar-goers plan their next cocktail-led adventures."
This launch marks a critical step in 50 Best's drive to put the spotlight on superb existing and up-and-coming bar talent in specific regions, showcasing the subtlety and complexity of bar craft from around the world. The inaugural North America's 50 Best Bars awards ceremony and unveiling of the list provides a unique opportunity to unite bartenders, bar owners, cocktail aficionados and drinks media from all over the region, while also promoting the strength and diversity of the region's bar scene to a global audience.
The awards ceremony brings together the best bartending talent from the region, with a live countdown of the list, culminating in the first-ever announcement of North America's Best Bar, sponsored by Perrier. The live awards ceremony on June 7, 2022 will be preceded by a number of special award announcements and a number of unique award announcements will also take place on the evening itself.
The inaugural ranking for North America's 50 Best Bars will reflect the best bar experiences based on the votes of more than 250 gender-balanced voters, made up of anonymous North American bar industry experts from the USA, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. Bars cannot apply to be on the list and no sponsors have any influence on the list. Further information on how the voting works is available here.
Media centre access:
https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com/
SOURCE 50 Best
