LUXIT Group Hires Stephan Marin to Lead Tier 2 Business Unit

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LUXIT Group, a leading global provider of innovative automotive lighting solutions, announced today that it has named veteran automotive executive Stephan Marin as vice president for its Tier 2 Business Unit.
Marin joins LUXIT Group with two decades of experience in the automotive manufacturing and engineering sectors, including engineering, program management, purchasing, sales and executive leadership positions with U.S. and European Tier 2 to Tier 1 and OEM teams.
Marin's extensive experience with international purchasing and supply networks, new product development and design, and strategic organizational repositioning make him an ideal fit for LUXIT Group, which announced its formal launch in early January 2022, said LUXIT Group CEO Stephane Vedie.
"Stephan Marin joins us with a wealth of global executive experience in the automotive industry, informed by his strong engineering, product development and design background," Vedie said. "We are proud to announce his addition to the LUXIT Group leadership team as we expand the company's leadership in next-generation automotive and lighting technology innovation and production worldwide."
Prior to joining LUXIT Group, Marin served for nine years as managing director for global components manufacturer CEBI USA. He previously held engineering and management positions with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Delphi Thermal Systems. Marin holds an Engineering degree in Automotive, Aeronautics and Aerospace from ESTACA, Paris, France.
"I am excited and honored to join the LUXIT Group team," Marin said. "I am grateful to have the opportunity to use my background in R&D, strategic product development and technical design, combined with my international logistics and executive experience, to help this exciting new company expand its capacity and global reach."
About LUXIT Group
LUXIT (LUXITGroup.com) is a company of world-leading technology experts in vehicle small lamp design and manufacture, headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, serving OEMs and Tier 1 customers separately under two divisions. Myotek, the Tier 1 division, is highly regarded as a leading designer, manufacturer, and supplier of innovative vehicle lighting. Myotek leverages global reach and logistical efficiency with its tech center in Irvine, California; international sales and engineering offices in Michigan, Taiwan, and China; and four manufacturing facilities in the United States, two in Taiwan, and two in China to serve OEM customers with unique solutions, competitive pricing, and aggressive time to market.
Sea Link, the Tier 2 division headquartered in Largo, Florida, is a leading supplier of vehicle lighting components and infotainment engineering and manufacturing solutions. Sea Link specializes in cost-effective, precision-quality complex die casting; thixomolding; injection molding; metallization; PCB assembly, and assembled components. Four U.S. manufacturing facilities and two in China facilitate the company's time-efficient solutions, backed by sales and engineering offices in both Michigan and China to serve Tier 1 customers.
CONTACT: Bonnie Osborn
bonnieosborn@comcast.net
916-212-9110
SOURCE LUXIT Group
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.