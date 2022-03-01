Edward Jones Recognized for Exceptional Training Program

ST. LOUIS, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 22nd consecutive year, Edward Jones has been recognized as a top training company, having been named to the 2022 Training APEX Awards rankings, which honor organizations that provide best-in-class associate training and development.
The firm ranked No. 24 overall on this prestigious list, previously called the Training Top 100.
"We are a learning organization aiming to be "learn-it-alls" not "know-it-alls." We are very intentional about finding innovative ways to help our associates reach their full potential – from formal education to social learning experiences, mentoring and coaching," said Kristin Johnson, Edward Jones Chief Human Resources Officer and Chief Transformation Officer. "Nurturing associates' potential allows them to bring their full selves to the important work we do for our clients and allows each one of our 50,000+ associates to contribute to our purpose: to partner for positive impact to improve the wellbeing of our clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society."
The firm's innovative approach to training includes hands-on experiences such as the "Sherlock Jones Path to Deeper Relationships" program, which was co-created by learning professionals working with branch teams across Edward Jones. New branch office administrators uncover clues from hypothetical client data, providing a learning environment to hone their skills for deeply serving clients, a critical business metric. Learners report that the program also enhances teamwork and communication skills.
Company rankings for the Training APEX award were announced on Feb. 28 at an awards gala during the Training 2022 Conference & Expo in Orlando, Fla.
About Edward Jones
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of branch offices, caters to individual investors and businesses. The firm's nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.8 trillion in assets under care. Visit edwardjones.com or the recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.
