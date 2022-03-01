Insights on the Consumer Wi-Fi Router Global Market to 2026 - Increased Demand for Internet Connectivity Due to Remote Working

DUBLIN, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Consumer Wi-Fi Router Market - Forecast 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global consumer Wi-Fi router market was valued at US$6.701 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.86% over the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$9.341 billion in 2026.



The volatile growth of the internet industry is the major growth factor that is increasing the demand for the wi-fi router market. The adoption of smart devices such as smartphones, tablets or smart TV is also responsible for the market growth.



An increase in demand for connected devices which require a good internet connection for most of their functions to work properly is expected to increase the consumer wi-fi router market. The high demand for fast internet connectivity due to the increasing trend of online transactions through mobile banking apps, web browsing, online learning from the last two years has been driving the growth of the market. Wi-Fi routers have become a daily life necessity among all, Individuals wants to remain connected to the reliable Wi-fi connection providers



With the ongoing advancement and development in the field of IoT, there is an increasing demand for a high-speed internet connection so that all the functions and operations can be conducted without any hindrances in the system. With the ongoing pandemic, work from home has become the new trend, the work has moved from office to home to maintain social distancing, the remote working is analyzed to be the major growth driver for the growing consumer wi-fi router market.



The consumer Wi-Fi router market has been segmented based on the type, end-users, and geography. Geographically, the North- America region occupies the largest market share in terms of revenue owing to the rising demand of combine network, security, and application services.



Growth Factors

Increased demand for internet connectivity due to remote working

The demand for Wi-Fi routers with good internet connectivity has witnessed a tremendous increase in recent times, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the pandemic, all the companies have switched towards remote working to avoid the spread of the virus. Remote working has increased in the last two years due to which there is a high demand for internet connectivity at homes which can be easily available and affordable.

The pandemic has forced everyone to shift towards remote working, the change in the working location, from office to home has increased the demand for VPS servers as companies are looking forward to providing a secure way for employees to connect to windows applications on their company network due to all this reasons internet connectivity is no longer a choice, in fact, it has become a necessity for all. According to the report published by economic times, it is analyzed that there has been a surge of 60 percent in the demand for Wi-Fi routers since 2020.



Rising digitalization and technological advancement

Education is one of the many sectors which have been witnessing a continuously increasing penetration of digital technologies into them. Educational institutions throughout the globe are showing a rapidly increasing rate of adoption of cloud across various functions ranging from inquiries and admission to teaching, learning, and collaboration between teachers, students, and industry experts. According to data from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Institute for Information Technologies in Education report, the world would see the adoption of online primary and higher education through the cloud nearly double by the year 2025.

There has been a continuous increase in the number of students, both across schools and colleges, who own at least one connected device including tablets, smartphones, and laptops. Schools in many regions across the globe are leveraging mobile devices to improve the access to their curriculum content by students and their parents from home. This has been driving with it the adoption of advanced virtualization technologies by many educational institutions across countries as they seek to push educational content to online platforms to facilitate access to the students in other states and countries through mobile devices.



Impact of COVID-19 on the Consumer Wi-Fi Router Market:

The report analyses and includes details about the short- and long-term impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the segments of the consumer wi-fi router market. Government measures to support the respective sector and the total investments are also mentioned in brief. The impact of COVID-19 on the market is analyzed to be positive and beneficial for the market players. Due to the worldwide lockdown, individuals are working from their homes which requires a good internet connection owing to which the market has been growing rapidly.

Segmentation

By Type

Wireless G

Wireless N

Wireless AC

By End-User

BFSI

Government

IT & Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Others

By Connectivity

Core routers

Edge routers

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Others

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia

Israel

UAE

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Others

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. The Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. CONSUMER WI-FI ROUTER MARKET ANALYSIS, BY TYPE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Wireless G

5.3. Wireless N

5.4. Wireless AC



6. CONSUMER WI-FI ROUTER MARKET ANALYSIS, BY CONNECTIVITY

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Core routers

6.3. Edge routers



7. CONSUMER WI-FI ROUTER MARKET ANALYSIS, BY END-USER

7.1. Introduction

7.2. BFSI

7.3. Government

7.4. IT & Telecom

7.5. Retail

7.6. Healthcare

7.7. Others



8. CONSUMER WI-FI ROUTER MARKET ANALYSIS, By Geography

8.1. North America

8.1.1. USA

8.1.2. Canada

8.1.3. Mexico

8.2. South America

8.2.1. Brazil

8.2.2. Argentina

8.2.3. Others

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. UK

8.3.2. Germany

8.3.3. France

8.3.4. Spain

8.3.5. Others

8.4. Middle East and Africa

8.4.1. Saudi Arabia

8.4.2. Israel

8.4.3. UAE

8.4.4. Others

8.5. Asia Pacific

8.5.1. China

8.5.2. Japan

8.5.3. India

8.5.4. South Korea

8.5.5. Others



9. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



10. COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. NETGEAR

10.2. ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

10.3. D-Link Corporation

10.4. TP-Link Corporation Limited

10.5. Nokia

10.6. Eero LLC

10.7. Belkin International, Inc.

10.8. Xiaomi Inc.

10.9. Synology Inc.

10.10. Google



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bejz7m

