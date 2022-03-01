SIOR CONTINUES DEDICATED FOCUS ON INNOVATION IN PARTNERSHIP WITH LEADING PROPTECH SCALE-UP

WASHINGTON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Industrial and Office Realtors® (SIOR), the world's premier professional commercial real estate (CRE) organization, has announced a unique partnership with REACH Commercial, the leading scale-up program for tech companies dedicated to CRE. Operated by Second Century Ventures (SCV), the most active global real estate technology fund and the strategic investment arm of the National Association of Realtors®, REACH helps its portfolio companies achieve exponential growth through mentorship, education, and market exposure.
"Today's digital world is forever transforming the way we transact and deliver services," says SIOR CEO Robert Thornburgh, SIOR. "Our partnership with NAR REACH is a critical effort to ensure we stay ahead of these changes, deliver the highest level of resources to our members, and in a larger sense, the entire commercial real estate industry."
The collaboration with REACH offers tech companies direct access to the most successful and knowledgeable brokers and businesses in the world, while offering user feedback on real-world performance. Simultaneously, brokers can take advantage of the most cutting-edge tools and opportunities, designed to grow their business and assist clients.
Since its inception in 2013, REACH has graduated more than 160 innovative companies across its global program. SCV expanded in 2019 with the launch of REACH Commercial, a program dedicated to scaling tech solutions for the CRE sector through education, mentorship, and providing exposure to early adopters and tech-centric real estate professionals eager to help shape the future of real estate, making the collaboration with SIOR is a natural fit for both parties.
"This is an outstanding opportunity for companies in the REACH Commercial portfolio to gain access to some of the best and brightest real estate experts in the world," says Bob Gillespie, Executive Director, REACH Commercial. "Though we have worked with SIOR members in the past, this new partnership opens up a more intense chapter in our relationship. We are excited to help these budding tech pioneers prosper and create new avenues of prosperity for the entire commercial real estate industry."
SIOR is no stranger to innovation and forward-thought to help the CRE industry evolve. In October 2021, the organization joined the CREW Network's CRE Pledge for Action to progress the advancement of women and underrepresented individuals in CRE.
For more information, visit SIOR.com.
SOURCE Society of Industrial and Office Realtors
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.