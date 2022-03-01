Henry Repeating Arms Celebrates 25 Years of Gun Making, Giving, and Gratitude

RICE LAKE, Wis., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Repeating Arms is proud to officially begin its landmark 25-year celebration as one of the country's largest long gun manufacturers and the leading lever action maker.

Henry Repeating Arms Founder and CEO Anthony Imperato took his first step into gun making by taking out a home equity loan in 1993 to start the Colt Blackpowder Arms Company, which made historic Colt revolvers and muskets under license from Colt's Manufacturing. Along with his father, Louis Imperato, the father-son duo leveraged decades of the family's experience in the gun business and began developing a rimfire lever action rifle in 1996. In March 1997, the first Henry Repeating Arms model H001 Classic Lever Action .22 rifles shipped from a small factory in Brooklyn, New York.

Now headquartered in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, the company employs over 550 people and operates three manufacturing facilities in Wisconsin and New Jersey. Henry manufactures over 200 different rifles and shotguns in a wide variety of calibers and finishes for hunting, home protection, collectors, and a wide variety of shooting sports endeavors. Notable standouts include the company's flagship rifle, the Henry Golden Boy .22, its centerfire counterpart, the Henry Big Boy, a complete line of youth-sized rifles and shotguns, a sprawling collection of engraved Tribute Edition firearms, and a popular modern approach to the lever gun with the X Model series. Henry's motto is also a promise to its customers to be "Made in America, Or Not Made At All."

All Henry rifles and shotguns are supported by a lifetime warranty, a personal guarantee from Anthony Imperato, and an award-winning customer service department that is empowered to make any decision necessary to ensure that every interaction results in complete satisfaction. In 2016, Henry Repeating Arms was named the winner of a Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Department of the Year category at the American Business Awards.

Through a charitable branch of the company called Guns For Great Causes, Henry Repeating Arms has made significant financial contributions to children's hospitals and families of critically ill children. Guns For Great Causes also helps support active-duty and military veterans' organizations, law enforcement and first responder organizations, pro-Second Amendment organizations, shooting sports education groups, and wildlife and habitat conservation entities. As part of Henry's 25th-anniversary celebrations, the company is donating 1,000 Golden Boy "Silver Anniversary" Limited Edition rifles to raise a total of $1,000,000 for distribution among all of these deserving constituencies.

The pillars of the company's success are its employees and Henry owners. "Without a doubt, we would not be here celebrating 25 years of success without the hard work and dedication of every Henry Repeating Arms employee, several of whom have been with me since day one. They are the heart and soul of the company," says CEO and Founder Anthony Imperato. "And to all of Henry owners around the world that chose to make us a part of their lives, thank you, we are eternally grateful."

Company President Andy Wickstrom says, "I am incredibly proud to have been involved with Henry for 24 of the 25 years that the company has been making and shipping guns, but I feel an even greater sense of pride when I look to the future." Wickstrom continues, "This company was built on a solid foundation of talent and sheer determination, and while we have come a long way, it still feels like we are just getting started. Henry fans and customers have a lot to look forward to this year and beyond."

Throughout the year, Henry Repeating Arms will be celebrating 25 years with the release of several limited-edition models, including the Golden Boy "Silver Anniversary" Edition, a special edition of the New Original Henry, a 25th-anniversary edition of the H001 Classic Lever Action .22, and more. For more information about these releases as details become available and to stay up to date with Henry's 25th-anniversary news, visit henryusa.com/25-year-anniversary.

All firearm purchases must be shipped to a federally licensed firearms dealer. For more information about Henry Repeating Arms and its products, visit henryusa.com or call 866-200-2354.

About Henry Repeating Arms:

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading rifle and shotgun manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever action category. The company motto is "Made in America, or not made at all," and its firearms come with a lifetime guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. The company is also known for its Guns For Great Causes charitable program, which focuses on assisting the families of sick children, children's hospitals, military veteran organizations, Second Amendment advocacy groups, and wildlife conservation organizations. The company currently employs over 550 people and has over 330,000sf of manufacturing space in its Wisconsin and New Jersey facilities. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry, who invented and patented the Henry lever action rifle in 1860 – the first practical repeating rifle and America's unique contribution to the international stage of firearms design. Visit Henry Repeating Arms online at henryusa.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/HenryRepeating, and @henry_rifles on Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/henry-repeating-arms-celebrates-25-years-of-gun-making-giving-and-gratitude-301492928.html

SOURCE Henry Repeating Arms