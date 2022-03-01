phoenixNAP Launches a Bare Metal Cloud Edge at American Tower Edge Data Center in Austin, Texas

PHOENIX, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- phoenixNAP®, a global IT services provider offering security-focused cloud infrastructure, dedicated servers, colocation, and specialized Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) technology solutions, today announced the launch of its Bare Metal Cloud (BMC) edge location in Austin, Texas. Deployed at an American Tower Edge Data Center, this location provides low-latency access (10 milliseconds) to Bare Metal Cloud out of the United States Southwest locations.

As a global communications infrastructure provider, American Tower owns and operates an extensive portfolio of communications sites and data centers, which provide the critical infrastructure for numerous wireless and emerging applications. With multiple Edge Data Centers deployed and in development, a well-located network of larger data center facilities throughout the U.S. and a portfolio of approximately 43,000 U.S. tower sites, American Tower is positioned to leverage 5G to help businesses adopt high-bandwidth, low-latency applications and a wide variety of next-generation, emerging technologies.

Bare Metal Cloud deployment in the American Tower Edge Data Center in Austin uses an innovative architecture to deliver advanced network speeds. Through multiple virtual cross-connects to a Megaport Cloud Router, the traffic is routed from the edge to phoenixNAP's other locations in the U.S., accelerating transfer speeds and connectivity. As such, Bare Metal Cloud edge instances are particularly convenient for next-generation workloads using 5G transports or services built on top of 5G.

"5G workloads are the future of business, and we are adapting our service offering to meet market demands," said Ian McClarty, President of phoenixNAP. "Our collaboration with American Tower is instrumental for us to meet this goal. Through our edge installation, we will provide low-latency access to Bare Metal Cloud out of most locations in the U.S. Southwest, enabling users to streamline latency-sensitive and high-bandwidth applications. We are excited to start the year with such a major announcement, and we appreciate the help and support of the American Tower team in making this possible."

"Our edge infrastructure is built to enable innovative service offerings for new markets, such as Bare Metal Cloud," said Eric Watko, Vice President, Product Line Management, American Tower. "We are all witnessing the inflection point in the business ecosystem, with edge computing becoming essential to delivering new advanced services and applications globally. Allowing more businesses to innovate through technology is a mission we share with phoenixNAP."

phoenixNAP's Bare Metal Cloud platform is built to enable nearly instant provisioning of dedicated servers on an hourly or monthly billing model. With its own API, CLI, and certified Infrastructure as Code modules, Bare Metal Cloud is easy to scale and manage using popular DevOps tools. The powerful underlying hardware ensures consistent performance, even for the most demanding applications.

Bare Metal Cloud servers are currently available from eight strategic locations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Through the edge location in Austin, Texas, the platform provides improved performance and availability for applications and solutions requiring edge presence with low latencies and quick scalability.

To learn more about phoenixNAP's API-driven bare metal servers, visit the Bare Metal Cloud page. For customized configurations, view phoenixNAP's dedicated server options.

Bare Metal Cloud Features:



100% dedicated resources

No "noisy neighbors"

15 TB free bandwidth included (5 TB in Singapore )

) 30+ server instance types

Up to 50 Gbps network capacity

20 Gbps DDoS protection

Private networking options

Easy-to-use API and CLI tools

Certified Infrastructure as Code modules (Terraform, Ansible, Pulumi)

Pay-per-use billing, monthly and yearly reservation options

Global infrastructure footprint, with low-latency network access

About phoenixNAP

phoenixNAP® is a global IT services provider with a focus on cyber security and compliance-readiness, whose progressive Infrastructure-as-a-Service solutions are delivered from strategic edge locations worldwide. Its cloud, dedicated servers, hardware leasing, and colocation options are built to meet always evolving IT business requirements. Providing comprehensive disaster recovery solutions, a DDoS-protected global network, and hybrid IT deployments with software and hardware-based security, phoenixNAP fully supports its clients' business continuity planning. Offering scalable and resilient opex solutions with expert staff to assist, phoenixNAP supports growth and innovation in businesses of any size enabling their digital transformation.

phoenixNAP is a Premier Service Provider in the VMware® Cloud Provider Program and a Platinum Veeam® Cloud & Service Provider partner. phoenixNAP is also a PCI DSS Validated Service Provider and its flagship facility is SOC Type 1 and SOC Type 2 audited.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities. For more information about American Tower, please visit http://www.americantower.com.

