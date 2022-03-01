Brian Strahle Joins Frazier & Deeter as State and Local Tax National Practice Leader

ATLANTA, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frazier & Deeter, one of the nation's Top 50 accounting and advisory firms, announced today that Brian Strahle has joined the firm's Tax Practice as the State and Local Tax (SALT) National Practice Leader and Partner.

"Brian's years of experience with complex tax requirements set by state and local tax jurisdictions make him an excellent addition to our firm," said Seth McDaniel, Managing Partner of Frazier & Deeter. "We are delighted to see him take on this important leadership role."

Strahle contributes over 25 years of experience to the firm, specializing in providing SALT advisory services to growing start-up companies, middle-market and Fortune 500 companies in a variety of industries. His expertise lies in conducting complex research and analysis to help companies reduce uncertainty and resolve controversy related to multistate income tax, franchise tax, gross receipts tax and sales tax positions, as well as identifying refund and credit opportunities.

As a subject matter expert and thought leader, Brian has authored 60+ articles, including his own column, "The SALT Effect," in Tax Analyst's State Tax Notes, where he published various articles with topics ranging from refund processes to cloud computing. His state tax blog, "LEVERAGE SALT," currently contains over 1,000 blog posts detailing various SALT topics. As a distinguished speaker, he has delivered 60+ presentations speaking at tax planning conferences, webinars and meetings for Bloomberg BNA, Strafford Publications, CPA societies and various accounting firms.

"It's exciting to join a rapidly growing firm like Frazier & Deeter, with such a strong reputation for client service," noted Strahle. "I look forward to helping to serve the firm's clients in the increasingly complex arena of State and Local Tax."

During his career, Strahle has worked in Fortune 500 company tax departments, Big 4 accounting firms and regional firms as a state tax practice leader. Prior to joining the firm, he was a Managing Director and the Tennessee SALT Practice Leader for BDO.

