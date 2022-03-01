In A First In The Surrogacy Space: New Digital Database Helps Fertility Agencies Recruit Surrogates and Solve Shortage

CRESSKILL, NJ, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Expecting.ai's new digital database of women who are interested in becoming surrogates marks a first in the fertility industry's efforts to recruit surrogates.
Expecting.ai - the start-up firm that digitized the surrogacy and egg donation space - now aims to solve the US surrogate shortage and help fertility agencies in their recruitment efforts.
"In recent months, the number of available surrogates around the US fell drastically and we don't see this changing any time soon," says Expecting CEO and co-founder, Nadav Raanan. "Although availability dropped, the demand for surrogates actually spiked as did the fees, and intended parents are the ones paying the price, waiting months and sometimes even over a year just to find an available surrogate."
Nadav explains that Expecting.ai's aim is to bring the technological capabilities most sectors have been enjoying for years, to the fertility market.
"Expecting.ai is a high-tech company that develops innovative AI and marketing tools with the sole purpose of helping intended parents save precious time and hopefully money and enhancing the online reach and visibility of fertility providers, by streamlining and digitizing the surrogacy and egg donation process", he adds. "With our innovative Potential Surrogate Database, we are able to digitally reach out to women who are willing to become surrogates, save them time and hassle by asking them to fill-in only one application form and connect them with numerous vetted fertility agencies. With this, we help solve probably the most acute problem of the surrogacy market today."
The new database is offered as a premium service to fertility agencies and clinics that joined the Expecting platform, and it does more than just offer an effective solution to the surrogate shortage.
"Small to medium fertility agencies cannot compete with the marketing budgets of large and dominant agencies," says Nadav. "With our platform, we intend to bring some balance to the fertility sector and level the playing field by allowing smaller agencies, which provide a more personalized service that's often also cheaper, to more easily recruit surrogates."
Expecting.ai also provides advanced digital marketing services to fertility agencies and enhances their reach and share of voice, as well as various services to intended parents, such as private psychological and medical screening of surrogates and egg donors and specialized legal advice and services to both intended parents and surrogates.
Visit our Website https://www.lp.expecting.ai/agencies-ps
Contact information:
Ronny Schwartz Dgani Co-Founder & CMO
ronny@expecting.ai
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757126/Expecting_new_database.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1688218/Logo_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Expecting
