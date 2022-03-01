New Study: 110 Dentists on the State of Dental Marketing in 2022

MURRIETA, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Despite new challenges facing dental practices every year, the dental industry has proven extremely resilient in the face of adversity. To better understand the current state of the dental industry, ProSites, a national leader in dental practice web design and marketing solutions, conducted a survey of 110 dental practices across the country.

With patients increasingly turning online to find and research healthcare providers, the following industry snapshot indicates dental practices are following suit, to great success. Even in the midst of a global pandemic, mandatory closures, and patient safety concerns, ProSites found that:



31% of respondents reported annual practice revenue of over $1,000,000 in 2021.

in 2021. 33% saw an increase in revenue over the past year despite COVID-19.

Online marketing techniques were consistently ranked as most important for practices heading into 2022.

Dental marketing budgets hit an all-time high in 2021, with 20% of respondents indicating they planned to increase marketing spend even further in 2022.

ACCESS THE COMPLETE STUDY HERE.

Through its research, ProSites found that top performing practices ranked digital marketing techniques like website, SEO, and online reviews as even more important (and traditional marketing techniques as even less important) than the overall sample. Top performers also updated their websites more frequently than the overall sample, with 53% reporting having updated their website in the past 30 days.

"After comparing the strategies of top performing practices with the sample as a whole, it's fair to say that catering to digital consumers through digital marketing has become a key component of successful dental marketing strategy," said Kelli Bock, Brand Marketing Manager at ProSites.

"Strong website usage, coupled with a surge in demand for additional online services such as online bill pay, electronic forms, and digital procedure information indicate that the dental market recognizes the value of digital marketing and is poised for continued expansion."

The company's recently released 2022 State of Dental Marketing report gives insider insight into the strategies of successful Dentists, Dental Surgeons, and Office Managers when it comes to growing their practices and overcoming industry challenges. While individual tactics vary, the common goal is practice growth and profitability.

To learn more, download the 2022 State of Dental Marketing eBook.

