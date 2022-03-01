State-of-the-Art Snatched Medical Spa in American Fork, Utah Opens to Great Success and Highly Attended Grand Opening

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Snatched Medical Spa, a state-of-the-art medical spa serving Utah County and the surrounding communities, has opened its doors to wide acclaim and success. Their recent launch party in February 2022 garnered more than 600 attendees.

Snatched Medical Spa is owned by Ryan and Jillian Brooke Bacher. Ryan is a serial entrepreneur with two successful healthcare startups and Jillian is a master injector and seasoned aesthetic industry expert. Both have a passion for providing the highest level of service and the most flattering, natural-looking results for their clients.

"At Snatched Medical Spa, we offer an exceptional, full-service medical spa experience," says Jillian, BSN, Founder/Owner of Snatched Medical Spa. "Our medical staff, nurses and aestheticians have the most advanced training and offer the highest quality anti-aging products and services available. Whether you are looking to smooth fine lines and wrinkles, add a little volume where it has been lost or keep your skin looking healthy and fresh, we can personalize a treatment plan for you."

Snatched Medical Spa's menu includes:

Botox®, Dysport®, Xeomin®

Dermal Fillers

Kybella® Double Chin Treatment

Sculptra® Biostimulator/Collagen Stimulator

Lip Augmentation

Microneedling

Profound® RF Microneedling

Facials

Chemical Peels

PRP Skin Treatments

Blue/Red Light Therapy

Dermaplaning

Profound RF Face Lift

Thread Lift

Skin Tightening

Cellulite Reduction

Thread Lift

Skinny Shot

IPL Photofacial

FRAX Fractional Skin Resurfacing

Laser Hair Removal

PRP Hair Restoration

To learn more about Snatched Medical Spa or schedule a complimentary consultation, please call 833-WOW-LIPS (833-969-5477).

About Snatched Medical Spa

Created and owned by Ryan and Jillian Bacher, Snatched Medical Spa is a premier medical spa specializing in natural-looking results. Located just off I-15 on 500 East in American Fork, Snatched Medical Spa offers a comprehensive selection of non-surgical cosmetic treatments including Botox®, Dysport®, Xeomin®, Dermal Fillers, Kybella® Double Chin Treatment, Sculptra® Biostimulator/Collagen Stimulator, Lip Augmentation, Microneedling, Profound® RF Microneedling, Facials, Chemical Peels, Blue/Red Light Therapy, Dermaplaning, Profound RF Face Lift, Thread Lift, Skin Tightening, Cellulite Reduction, Skinny Shot, IPL Photofacial, FRAX Fractional Skin Resurfacing, Laser Hair Removal, PRP Hair Restoration and PRP Facial. To learn more about Snatched Medical Spa or schedule a complimentary consultation, please call 833-WOW-LIPS (833-969-5477).

About Jillian Bacher, BSN, Snatched Medical Spa, Master Injector, Co-Founder

Jillian, @jillianbrooke_aethetics, BSN, co-founder of Snatched Medical Spa, has earned distinction in the aesthetic industry for her exemplary work as a master injector in Utah. Considered one of the top master injectors in the state and a seasoned aesthetic provider, Jillian and her team are on a mission to provide the most flattering and natural-looking results for clients. "We love to see our clients thrive and feel confident in their everyday life," she says.



Media Contact

Jillian Bacher, Snatched Medical Spa, 833-969-5477, info@snatchedaf.com

SOURCE Snatched Medical Spa