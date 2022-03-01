RadioWaves Adds New Low Wind Load, Dual Polarity, Mesh Dish Antennas

IRVINE, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RadioWaves, an Infinite Electronics brand and a manufacturer of high-quality microwave antennas and accessories, has just released a new series of low wind load, dual polarity, mesh dish antennas with frequency coverage of 1710-4200 MHz and 2300-2700 MHz.

RadioWaves' new series of low wind load, dual polarity, mesh dish antennas is ideal for point-to-point use in large, open areas such as base station installations or in backhaul applications. They are lightweight, economical and provide directional patterns with dual slant (±45°) polarization.

The new mesh dish antennas are available in 1-foot and 2-foot grid sizes and are well-suited for ISM, 5G, LTE, PCS, UMTS, Wi-Fi and CBRS applications. The multi-band design of these antennas also eliminates the need to purchase different antennas for each frequency, which simplifies installations since the same antenna can be used for a variety of telecommunication installations where wide coverage is desired.

Additionally, the multiport design of these antennas enables 2x2 MIMO operation. Other features include Type-N male or female connectors, gain ranging from 16 to 22 dBi and rugged mounting brackets with attachment hardware.

"Our new series of low wind load, dual polarity, mesh dish antennas for cellular and WLAN point-to-point communications provide significantly lower wind load and 70% lower weight than traditional parabolic dish antennas. Their dual polarization allows for MIMO system setup, more consistent signals and faster data throughput." said Kevin Hietpas, Antenna Product Line Manager.

RadioWaves' new low wind load, dual polarity, mesh dish antennas are in-stock and available for same-day shipping.

About RadioWaves:

RadioWaves offers a diverse product range of high-quality microwave antennas ranging from 1.3 GHz to 86 GHz for Point-to-Point and Point-to-Multipoint applications supporting all unlicensed and licensed band requirements. Applications for RadioWaves' products include telecommunications backhaul, WiMAX broadband wireless networks, ISM, LMDS, broadcast, and enterprise applications. RadioWaves is known globally for their high performance, reliable construction, design and flexible delivery capabilities. RadioWaves is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

