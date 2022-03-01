Canada Post welcomes spring with calla stamp issue

Elegant flower popular for weddings, other important occasions

OTTAWA, ON, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada Post is bringing a touch of class to its well-loved flower series with today's release of a two-stamp issue depicting the elegant calla.

Native to southern Africa, callas (Zantedeschia) were used medicinally before becoming prized around the world for their beauty and longevity. Sometimes mistakenly referred to as calla lilies, the flower is not a true lily but part of the unusual arum family (Araceae), which also includes skunk cabbage, jack-in-the-pulpit and peace lily. Callas are a common sight at weddings, as well as other celebrations and remembrances.

Introduced in 2005, the annual flower stamp issue is a bestseller and is often used on wedding stationery, including invitations. This year's two stamps were designed by Paprika with illustrations by Fanny Roy.

The stamps are sold in a booklet of 10 – five of both designs – and in a convenient coil of 50, offering 25 of each design. A souvenir sheet is available for collectors, along with strips of four and 10 stamps from the coil. The Official First Day Cover of the combo is cancelled in Brampton, Ontario (known as the "Flower City" of Canada). The booklet, souvenir sheet and Official First Day Cover were printed by Colour Innovations and the coil by Lowe-Martin.

Stamps and collectibles are available at canadapost.ca and postal outlets across Canada.

