Maidbot Rebrands to TAILOS™ as Emerging Leader in Providing Robotics and AI-Enabled Solutions for the Physical World

AUSTIN, Texas, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by the first robot in history, Maidbot finalized a major rebrand under their new name, Tailos (pronounced Tay-lōs), to best reflect its vision — taking robotics beyond commercial cleaning to provide a complete suite of human-empowering solutions.
Tailos, formerly Maidbot, announced today that it completed a major rebranding as the company looks ahead to a year of tremendous growth and transformation. Inspired by Talos, the Greek mythological robot built by the God of Technology to protect the people of Crete, the new name reflects the company's innovative approach to building human-empowering technologies that leverage robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML).
Tailos' initial product consists of two parts: a robotics platform and a web-based data platform tool. The robotics platform features a mini self-driving car focused on cleaning floors of commercial real estate, from hotels and multi-family dwellings to office space, senior living, airports, stadiums, and more. The data platform provides operators with analytics and notifications that enable proactive actions to enhance experiences for guests and tenants.
"We have a monumental vision of building different types of technologies — both physical and digital — that solve the challenges revolving around the ongoing labor crisis," said Micah Estis Green, Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Tailos. "We are extremely excited about bringing this major change as the foundation of the next chapter for the company."
The new name "Tailos" will better encompass the entire suite of solutions the company is building for the future while aligning closer to the company's mission of building human-empowering technology.
Visit tailos.com to explore the new website and brand.
About TAILOS
Tailos revolutionizes the commercial real estate industry by leaving dull, dirty, and dangerous tasks to autonomous solutions, allowing humans to focus on more meaningful and enjoyable work. Founded in a dorm room at Cornell University, Tailos provides safe and cost-efficient automated solutions to the hospitality and industrial cleaning industries. Tailos' team is headquartered in Austin, TX, and is composed of real estate experts, rocket scientists, and robotics engineers who have worked for organizations including NASA, Dell, IBM, Apple, iFly, Flextronics, and the Southwest Research Institute, among others. The Tailos team has also partnered with several top VC firms, hospitality companies, and industrial cleaning companies. For more on Tailos' story and products, visit tailos.com.
