MikeWorldWide Promotes Tara Naughton to Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer to Drive Growth and Recruiting

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide (MWW), one of the world's leading independent public relations agencies, has elevated Tara Naughton to the role of chief marketing and business development officer to lead the agency's marketing and business growth.
Naughton previously led the agency's global consumer marketing practice for more than a decade in which she managed consumer client growth, AOR assignments, and award-winning campaigns for iconic brands including Nikon, Subaru, BIC, Yeti, Whole Foods Market, and Edelman Financial Engines, among others.
"Tara's passion for storytelling and a deep understanding of client needs make her the ideal choice to lead MWW's growth efforts and further represent our company to reach new employee and client audiences," said founder and CEO of MikeWorldWide Michael Kempner. "Tara has played an instrumental role in the growth of MWW and will now lead MWW's interdisciplinary team of digital, creative, content and earned specialists to better communicate our "Caring Counts" platform to a wider group of internal and external stakeholders as the workplace continues to evolve."
In this role, Naughton will develop and execute marketing initiatives and integrated communications services and drive new business opportunities to accelerate momentum for MWW growth. The agency achieved 17% organic growth in 2021 and the highest revenue for consecutive fiscal quarters in its 35 years in business.
"I'm thrilled to lead agency marketing to communicate how our smart and talented teams create work people care about and support growth for our client partners," said Naughton. "We are a proven partner that delivers the right insights, creative thinking, and earned and influencer relationships to help current and future brand partners succeed across entertainment, technology, healthcare, CPG, and financial and professional services."
MWW was recently named to the PRNews Agency Elite in 2021, followed by wins with clients BIC and Whole Foods Market in PRovoke's 2022 In2 SABRE awards, and is shortlisted in the upcoming PRWeek awards. The firm has also further expanded its European operation over the last year, fully integrating the recently acquired UK-based technology PR firm Chameleon, which added deeper technology and business-to-business expertise.
About MikeWorldWide
Thirty-five years young, MWW is among the world's leading independent, full-service PR agencies with talent hubs across the US and the UK. It prioritizes CorpSumerTM insights, cultural currency, and earned-worthy impact to create integrated programs that turn brands' reasons to believe into audiences' reasons to care. Because more than ever, Caring Counts.
MWW combines corporate reputation, consumer marketing, crisis & issues management, and public affairs expertise with dedicated strategy, analytics, DE&I, digital, and creative and content teams.
https://www.mww.com
