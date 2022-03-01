Clear Comfort's Groundbreaking CCW25™ AOP Spa & Swim Spa System Is Now Available

LOUISVILLE, Colo., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The CCW25 delivers the market-leading Clear Comfort AOP full-flow water treatment in a compact design that installs seamlessly across all portable spas and swim spas. Designed for ease and wellness, the CCW25 is an effortless way for spa owners to experience the best water that protects their health and their spa.

Manufactured in the USA at Clear Comfort's newly expanded facility, the CCW25 is built to meet today's surging spa demand and is available to order at clearcomfort.com/CCW25.

Trusted by celebrities, professional sports teams, waterparks and pool owners Clear Comfort's proven treatment systems have harnessed Today's Best AOP™ for spa and hot tub owners. The CCW25's full-flow water treatment lets spa owners experience soft, non-corrosive water with drinking-water chlorine levels or less.

"Our customers are seeking more reliable and predictable spa water care. Our experience over the years with Clear Comfort AOP has been exceptional," says Joe Bolger, General Manager at Gordon and Grant. "We are thrilled about the new CCW25 that can benefit all of our spa customers seeking the ultimate in health and wellness."

Without compromising on performance, Clear Comfort has delivered on its high quality, low-touch water care, and powerful full-flow treatment. The CCW25 provides spa water that looks and smells as good as it feels with freedom from toxic chemical handling after every use. Additionally, the CCW25 AOP system introduces the industry's fastest system maintenance method with a sustainable cartridge replacement that takes less than one minute each year.

"We are proud to extend our market-leading, low-chemical water treatment systems to benefit spa owners, dealers, and manufacturers," said Steve Berens, CEO of Clear Comfort. "Customers are yearning for simpler, healthier water treatment and we are proud to bring them a new level of ease and protection."

The CCW25's intuitive integration and reduced need to troubleshoot can help spa dealers efficiently serve a wider range of customers in less time. The CCW25's spa-specific, compact design provides the convenience and ultimate flexibility needed for a wide variety of mounting configurations. Built for factory integration or aftermarket addition, the CCW25 accommodates full-flow water treatment for all types of portable spas, swim spas, plunge pools and more.

Clear Comfort's all-new offering unveils the new dawn of spa care that exceeds customer desires for ease and wellness. As demand surges, spa dealers must deliver better levels of intuitive, affordable and healthy care for their customers' spas and swim spas.

More than ever before, spa owners are investing in themselves and their families. They are seeking to enhance their personal wellness in a stressful world. The CCW25 brings non-corrosive water care, while minimizing chlorine, bromine and other toxic chemicals to healthier levels better than drinking water. Additionally, Clear Comfort's new CCW25 allows spa owners to have clearer water that's kind to eyes, skin, lungs, surfaces and equipment.

The all-new Clear Comfort CCW25 provides a combination of benefits previously not seen by owners of portable spas, swim spas, plunge pools and personal hot tubs. These benefits include:



Award-winning patented and powerful hydroxyl-based AOP spa sanitation with full-flow water treatment for flow rates up to 30 gallons per minute (GPM)

Non-corrosive, healthy and soft-feeling water with drinking-water chlorine levels and minimal bromine and toxic chemicals

Low-touch water treatment without toxic chemical handling after every use

Fast, simple system maintenance with a 1-minute cartridge replacement each year

A compact design that universally fits multiple spa mounting configurations

Full certification for global safety and performance

Industry-leading product protection with a 3-year system warranty and a 30-day money-back guarantee

To request dealer program information, pricing or learn more about the CCW25, please visit: clearcomfort.com/CCW25

About Clear Comfort

Clear Comfort manufactures and sells Today's Best AOP™ pool and spa water disinfection systems to enhance recreational water treatment. Clear Comfort's award-winning patented hydroxyl-based Advanced Oxidation Process (AOP) technology provides the best swimming experience available with proven, effective and non-toxic treatment. With headquarters and manufacturing based in Colorado, Clear Comfort customers receive a sustainable, "Made in the USA" product. Clear Comfort is a proud Impact Driven™ company delivering healthy, ethical and sustainable solutions to the market. Clear Comfort systems are trusted in leading recreation centers, universities, resorts, water parks, YMCAs, hotels, spas, professional sports teams, homes and more nationwide. For more information about Clear Comfort, please visit clearcomfort.com.

About Gordon and Grant Hot Tubs and Spas:

As Santa Barbara's exclusive authorized dealer of luxury spas Jacuzzi®, Sundance®, and Marquis®, Gordon and Grant's premium acrylic spas continue to be the most popular choice for backyard hot tubbing. In addition, their custom wood hot tubs are crafted and manufactured at their downtown location. Gordon and Grant are committed to providing Santa Barbara and surrounding areas with the highest quality spas, hot tubs, equipment, and service, carrying on the hot water tradition Gordon and Grant started in the 70's. For more information about Gordon and Grant, please visit http://www.gordonandgrant.com.

