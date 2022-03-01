PatientPoint Collaborates with Stand Up To Cancer to Drive Colorectal Cancer Screening Awareness

CINCINNATI, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPoint® today announced a new collaboration with Stand Up To Cancer®(SU2C) that will bring the voice of hip-hop legend Chuck D into exam rooms across the country to remind patients about the importance of colorectal cancer screening. Leveraging its Interact Exam Room Platform, PatientPoint will promote a new colorectal cancer screening public service announcement (PSA) from SU2C and Hip Hop Public Health consisting of an original song and music video featuring Chuck D in the offices of more than 30,000 primary care physicians nationwide.
The PSA, also running via broadcast, radio, out-of-home and digital media outlets in English and Spanish for the next 10 months, supports SU2C's efforts to raise awareness about the importance of colorectal cancer screening among Black and Hispanic Americans, who are disproportionally impacted by low screening rates. Colorectal cancer is the second most common cause of cancer death among American men and women combined. The PSA produced and recorded by Chuck D, leader of the legendary hip-hop group Public Enemy, reinforces how colorectal cancer is highly preventable with regular screening and beatable in 90 percent of cases when detected early.
"Getting the word out there is sometimes all it takes to make that life-or-death difference. Much appreciation to PatientPoint for stepping up and giving Hip Hop Public Health a new platform for our PSA," said Chuck D, who serves on Hip Hop Public Health's Advisory Board.
The colorectal cancer screening initiative is the first of several SU2C PSA campaigns focused on cancer prevention and clinical research that PatientPoint plans to share across its tech-enabled solutions at every point of care.
"Reaching patients at a critical point in their healthcare decision-making process with messaging about the importance of cancer screening is important and this collaboration with PatientPoint does just that," said Sung Poblete PhD, RN, CEO of Stand Up To Cancer. "We are thankful to media partners like PatientPoint for consistently supporting our public awareness campaigns through donated media. By sharing this and other campaigns, our collaboration with PatientPoint can help spark essential conversations that can save or extend lives."
About PatientPoint
PatientPoint® is the patient engagement platform that more providers trust. Our innovative, tech-enabled solutions create more effective doctor-patient interactions and deliver high value for patients, providers and healthcare sponsors. Through our nearly 140k unique healthcare provider relationships, PatientPoint's solutions impact roughly 750 million patient visits each year, further advancing our mission of making every doctor-patient engagement better®. Learn more at patientpoint.com.
