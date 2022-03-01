PowerDMARC Email Authentication SaaS Platform achieves ISO 27001 Certification

MIDDLETOWN, Del., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PowerDMARC, a leading information security and email authentication platform has successfully acquired the ISO 27001 certification for international information security standards. The said accreditation further confirms the company's continued diligence and sincerity towards protecting the data of its clients, resellers, and MSP/MSSP partners.

This independent assessment was conducted through a lengthy audit that evaluated PowerDMARC's existing security procedures, practices, and controls.

"At PowerDMARC we have always taken necessary measures to ensure that our customers enjoy the best when it comes to data security", said Faisal Al Farsi, CEO of PowerDMARC, "Our team had continually put forth their best efforts in maintaining a robust risk management infrastructure that has been monitored and maintained round the clock. The ISO 27001 certificate is an essential step towards attesting that our security controls and practices align with international security standards."

The ISO 27001 is a globally recognized certification for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS), reinforcing a high degree of protection to organizational data and assets. In the digital age where the frequency of information leakage is escalating, it is not unfair for customers to demand confirmation that their data is in good hands. Prestigious security certifications such as ISO 27001 establish a sense of mutual trust between clients and suppliers.

About PowerDMARC

PowerDMARC is a one-stop email authentication SaaS platform that brings together all needed protocols in a single suite such as DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT. PowerDMARC helps organizations combat phishing attacks, fraud, email spoofing, BEC, domain abuse, and ransomware.

With headquarters in Delaware, US, PowerDMARC has more than 200 partners worldwide and customers from more than 50 countries including fortune 100 companies. https://powerdmarc.com

Media Contact

marketing@powerdmarc.com

651 N Broad St, Suite 206, Middletown, 19709, Delaware

Contact: +1 (217) 650-7167



SOURCE PowerDMARC