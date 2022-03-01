Kidneys for Communities to present at the 14th World Conference on Bioethics, Medical Ethics and Health Law

TOLEDO, Ohio, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kidneys for Communities, a nonprofit that launched the first-ever national community-directed donation program to increase the pool of living kidney donors in the United States, is joining global leaders at the 14th World Conference on Bioethics, Medical Ethics and Health Law in Porto, Portugal, to explore utilizing personal affinity and identification to increase living kidney donation.

World Conference on Bioethics, Medical Ethics and Health Law offers a platform for the exchange of information and knowledge through discussions, lectures, workshops, and presentations of programs and databases. Hosting participants from professional and academic disciplines, the 2022 conference explores scientific discourse on more than 60 topics and subtopics in the fields of bioethics, medical ethics and health law.

After a rigorous peer review, the World Conference scientific review committee accepted Kidneys for Communities' oral presentation topic, "Utilizing Personal Affinity and Identification to Increase Living Kidney Donation." Atul Agnihotri , CEO of Kidneys for Communities, will present along with Co-Founder Ira Brody, during the Organ Transplantation II session. The session will also include the following presentations: Living Organ Donation: Young Donors; Kidney "Voucher," Euthanasia Candidate as a Living Organ Donator; Ethics and the International Dimension of Organ Trafficking; Uterus Transplants in Europe: Ethical and Regulatory Implications; and Education on Organ Donation and Transplantation: Ethical Dilemmas.

"It is not one person or one organization that will solve the living kidney donor shortage; it takes all of us," Agnihotri said. "Open dialogue, debate and collaboration, on a global platform, moves us toward ethical solutions that increase the living kidney donor pool, potentially saving thousands of lives."

Kidneys for Communities is harnessing the power of community through proactive outreach programs that drive education and awareness about living kidney donations. The community-directed donation model increases living kidney donations by allowing potential donors who belong to membership-based associations to direct their lifesaving donation to someone — even a potential stranger — based on a community they want to support.

Kidneys for Communities is a nonprofit that partners with organizations to impact the lives of their members by offering resources about living kidney donations to their membership, increasing the chances of a donor directing a gift-of-life-kidney to a fellow member in need of a kidney.

Addressing the shortage of living kidney donors through proactive community outreach programs, Kidneys for Communities developed the first-ever national community-directed donation program. The program unlocks connections created through membership-based communities with the goal of increasing the number of living kidney donors in the U.S. The leadership team includes innovative leaders, kidney donors, social workers and medical experts in the field of nephrology and renal transplantation – all who have seen this disease up close and who are committed to making an impact. To find out more, visit www.kidneysforcommunities.org.

