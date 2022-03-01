IIROC's Fraud Prevention Month Campaign Encourages Canadian Investors to Be Wary of Scams

TORONTO, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - For Fraud Prevention Month this March, the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) has launched a digital campaign that encourages Canadians to be wary of scams before making investment decisions.

Fraud Prevention Month is an annual awareness initiative aimed at educating and informing consumers on how to recognize, report and stop fraud. Throughout the month, IIROC will share tips and resources on its social media and website to help educate investors across the country.



"Financial scams pose a significant risk and often target vulnerable individuals," said Sean Hamilton, Director, Public Affairs and Member Education Services, IIROC. "It's important that Canadians are equipped to make informed investment decisions. IIROC has plenty of tools and resources to help prevent fraud and educate investors, such as the Advisor Report, which verifies a financial advisor's registration."

IIROC's website has several resources to help investors recognize red flags, including a fraud prevention tip sheet and the Advisor Report. Follow IIROC on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook during the month of March for more fraud prevention tips.

