LSI 2022 Medtech Investor Summit Highlighted by Keynote That Reveals New Funding Vehicles for Medtech Startups

DANA POINT, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In March 2022, leading investors, innovators and strategics from the Medtech industry will converge at the third annual Life Science Intelligence (LSI) USA '22 Emerging Medtech Summit.
The event has quickly become an annual industry tradition for investors and medtech startups and this year the event will kick off with an exciting keynote that is a first time topic.
The keynote speaker, David Weild IV, is Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Weild & Co and former Vice Chairman of NASDAQ. He is recognized as the "father" of the JOBS Act and regarded as one the world's top experts on capital markets and capital formation.
Weild has testified before the U.S. Congress at the House Subcommittee on Capital Markets and Government Sponsored Enterprises, the SEC, and in front of the 34-member nations and the European Commission for the Organization of Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
Weild's keynote will explore the intersection of the democratization of capital and healthcare innovation, which has sparked a new way for medtech startups to raise money outside of traditional venture capital or private equity paths.
"What's exciting, is that right now early-stage medtech companies have new tools to finance their ventures. We can now fund more companies and get life saving technologies to patients quicker. This is a great movement not only for the innovators out raising capital, but also for their current and follow-on investors," shared LSI CEO/Founder Scott Pantel.
David Weild IV also highlights how the JOBS Act is changing the healthtech and pharmaceutical industry. "It's gratifying to see so many Medtech companies using the JOBS Act since we created it in large part to fund innovative growth companies and social impact."
About LSI USA '22 Emerging Medtech Summit
Held annually in Southern California, the Emerging Medtech Summit brings together the industry's most innovative startups, active investors, and strategic buyers so they can connect, collaborate and build the future of healthcare. Learn more at https://www.lifesciencemarketresearch.com/medtech-summit-2022.
About Life Science Intelligence (LSI)
LSI is a market intelligence & consulting company focused on covering the global medtech and healthtech markets. We help healthcare executives make more informed strategic decisions by better understanding market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and the competitive landscape. https://www.lifesciencemarketresearch.com
SOURCE Life Science Intelligence
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.