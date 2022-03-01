New American Funding Recognized for Mortgage Servicer Performance by Fannie Mae

TUSTIN, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, mortgage industry leader New American Funding has been named a Fannie Mae's 2021 Servicer Total Achievement and Rewards™ (STAR™) Program recipient. The STAR Program honors mortgage servicers for their effective, standardized processes that help drive their performance and operational success.

Fannie Mae recognized New American Funding as one of the honorees in the "General Servicing" category. New American Funding was also honored in this category for 2020.

"We believe in building customers for life, which is why we take great pride in servicing on our own loans," New American Funding Co-Founder and President Patty Arvielo said. "Our commitment to our customers has never been more important than it has been in the last two years, when so many people faced financial hardships. That is why we are incredibly proud to receive this recognition from Fannie Mae for the second straight year."

Since 2011, the STAR Program has provided consistent, specific, and measurable feedback to servicers; aligned servicer performance with Fannie Mae's business goals; and promoted servicing knowledge and excellence across the housing industry.

New American Funding's team strives to provide excellent customer service to its customers, working harder than ever as the company has grown its servicing portfolio over the last few years.

In the last year alone, the company has increased its servicing portfolio from approximately 170,000 loans for $43.4 billion to more than 221,000 loans for $58.1 billion; all while maintaining a 4.9/5.0 rating based on 213,000 online customer reviews.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 221,000 loans for approximately $58.1 billion, 167 nationwide locations, and about 4,500 employees. The company is a 2021 Mortgage Professional America 5-Star Retail Lender and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America seven times. It offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

