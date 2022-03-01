LB Technology Achieves 100% Revenue Growth Through Automation with the Help of Accounting Seed and REV4 Solutions

COLUMBIA, Md., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LB Technology (LB), a cutting-edge fleet services software company, has seen 100% revenue growth in two years with the power of Accounting Seed . After moving away from QuickBooks and Zoho to a fully connected software stack, LB increased the efficiency of their financial operations.

"What Accounting Seed has done is allow automations that drive accuracy and make processes more efficient."

"We have not added any accounting staff," said Ellen Fortas, chief financial officer at LB. "We have added staff in customer-facing teams, but we've automated so much of our back office that we haven't had to add new positions."

Scaling Up and Streamlining Operations

LB strategically implemented a sophisticated set of customizations in Accounting Seed to automate their entire billing process.

To bring their vision to life, LB enlisted REV4 Solutions (REV4), a certified Accounting Seed and Salesforce implementation partner. Stephen Tangerman, CEO and founder, and Abby Tangerman, a CPA, provided an actionable plan to help LB take their processes to the next level.

"What Accounting Seed has done for our clients is allow automations that drive accuracy, streamline, and make processes more efficient," said Tangerman.

When reflecting on their experience with REV4, Fortas shared, "They took time to learn about us to help us design the best solution. They've really become part of our company."

Thriving in a Virtual Environment

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted all facets of life but LB Technology continued to thrive due in part to having their back office operations seamlessly automated in the cloud.

"Because much of our business flow is in Salesforce and Accounting Seed, we are able to not only handle our operations flow remotely from home, we are able to communicate with our customers on more of a live basis," explained Fortas.

LB Technology, REV4 Solutions, and Accounting Seed have a partnership that will undoubtedly keep paying dividends… fully automated, with real-time 360-degree visibility.

To learn more about LB Technology's implementation of Accounting Seed, visit our website .

About Accounting Seed

Headquartered in Columbia, Md., Accounting Seed was founded in 2008 and published on the Salesforce AppExchange as a native accounting solution in 2011. The platform's innovative and flexible architecture allows customers to manage their financial data their way. Accounting Seed's secure and trusted technology enables a 360-degree view of a customer's business, putting time back in their hands and empowering financial growth. Learn more at accountingseed.com.



View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lb-technology-achieves-100-revenue-growth-through-automation-with-the-help-of-accounting-seed-and-rev4-solutions-301490690.html

SOURCE Accounting Seed