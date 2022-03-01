Brightspeed Announces Corporate Headquarters Location in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightspeed today announced it has signed a lease agreement to establish its corporate headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina. Brightspeed plans to occupy the space, which encompasses over 27,000 square feet, during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Located in the east tower of Vantage South End at 1120 South Tryon St. in the heart of Charlotte's vibrant South End neighborhood, Brightspeed's office will house corporate functions including legal, marketing, finance, and human resources, supporting the company's planned network build throughout its 20-state footprint. Brightspeed expects to hire for more than 100 positions based in the greater Charlotte area as it ramps up its corporate staff.

"Brightspeed is thrilled to be setting down roots in Charlotte. The dynamic economy, customer community, employee talent pool, first-class real estate opportunities, and access to transportation all factored into our decision to select the Queen City as our new home base," said Chris Creager, Chief Administration Officer at Brightspeed. "The Vantage South End property is a perfect fit that matches the spirit and energy of our growing team as we progress toward day one operations. Our goal is to create the kind of sustainable, high-performance workplace that will inspire our employees as we undertake our mission to improve and enhance internet access and Wi-Fi for new and existing customers throughout our operating territory."

At the forefront of modern office design, Vantage South End prioritizes employee experience, health and well-being with the highest standards of air quality control, a spacious urban park and eight on-site dining options. With 635,000 square feet of office, retail and amenity space in two 11-story towers, Vantage South End is walkable to Charlotte's Uptown, the light rail, Rail Trail, and other South End destinations and is convenient to Interstates 77 and 85. Developed by The Spectrum Companies, the property is LEED Silver certified for sustainability and earned a Platinum WiredScore, the highest global rating for digital connectivity, for its resilient, adaptable infrastructure and enhanced mobile coverage.

Brightspeed has also engaged industry-recognized and Charlotte-based architecture and engineering firm, Little Diversified Architectural Consulting, to design its workspace, with construction operations commencing in May 2022.

Brightspeed previously announced plans to invest more than $2 billion to build a network that will bring faster, more reliable Internet and Wi-Fi to communities throughout the Midwest, Southeast, and certain parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The company's planned fiber optics transformation is expected to reach up to 3 million homes and businesses over the next five years, including in many places where fiber and advanced technology have not historically been deployed.

Brightspeed will initially be comprised of the incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC) assets and associated operations of Lumen Technologies LUMN across 20 states, which are the subject of a pending acquisition by Apollo-managed funds APO.

