Elemental Machines Announces Its ISO 9001:2015 Certification

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elemental Machines, a provider of universal laboratory operations and asset management technology for research, clinical, and testing labs around the world, today announced its much-anticipated ISO 9001:2015 certification.
The certification puts Elemental Machines in the company of top-tier businesses and organizations around the world who have successfully sought the acclaim reserved for those who meet ISO's rigorous standards for quality.
The accreditation is the gold standard for a reason: attaining it was no small matter. The Elemental Machines team has worked steadily towards this goal for years, mapping our software and hardware design, development, manufacturing, and release processes to satisfy those standards. Its bestowal is both a recognition of the quality of our products and processes, and of our commitment to maintaining quality in both our internal processes and what we bring to markhealet.
Chief Commercial Officer Robert Pemberton praised the dedication of the Elemental team that preceded today's major milestone: "ISO 9001 certificates have to be earned. This milestone reflects efforts across design, manufacturing, operations and commercial teams, covering both our hardware products and software services and our compliance efforts globally."
The certification specifically recognizes Elemental's "design and manufacturing of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and associated cloud-based software for monitoring facilities including laboratories and other facilities that require controlled environments and processes."
More simply, this certification confirms what Elemental Machines' customers have long known: that our commitment to providing top-quality solutions designed specifically for the LabOps community is unwavering.
To learn more, visit www.elementalmachines.com/ISO9001.
About Elemental Machines
Elemental Machines is the trusted data collection and reporting technology supplier to researchers and clinicians around the world. The Cambridge-based company equips labs with universal cloud-based dashboards and turnkey sensors that unite data from every asset, every metric, and every location, enabling universal collection, seamless sharing, and turnkey reporting.
SOURCE Elemental Machines
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.