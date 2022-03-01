Validity Wins Silver Stevie® Award in 2022 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

BOSTON, Mar. 01, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Validity, the leading provider of data quality and email marketing success solutions, was honored with a Silver Stevie® Award for Sales or Customer Service Solutions Technology Partner of the Year in the sixteenth annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

Validity was recognized for the incredible momentum it has experienced the past two years, specifically surrounding two of its revolutionary products: Everest and DemandTools, both of which have enabled large enterprises worldwide to better connect and engage with their end customers. Beyond product recognition, Validity was also honored for its leadership in the movement toward ethical marketing, which has been a cornerstone of the company's vision and product offerings since its inception.

"Validity is proud to be recognized as a top-tier technology partner by the Stevie Awards," said Mark Briggs, CEO at Validity. "As we build upon our company's momentum, we look forward to continuing to expand our products and partnerships as the leading provider of data quality and email marketing success solutions. Validity is committed to providing customers with innovative, people-first solutions."

Everest, a fully integrated platform for email optimization, analytics and deliverability, is powered by exclusive data feeds, the largest data network in the industry, and widespread integration within the email ecosystem. Furthering Everest's impact, earlier this year Validity announced a strategic collaboration with Adobe as part of the Adobe Exchange Partner Program. This collaboration further equips Adobe customers with a unified view, expertise, and next-level data to better analyze and optimize their email marketing programs.

Additionally, Validity recently announced an update to its flagship product DemandTools: the V Release. DemandTools is a data quality powerhouse that enables organizations to market, sell, and support more effectively by making it easier to continuously maintain clean, accurate, and trustworthy CRM data. The DemandTools V release incorporated additional features designed to address cracks in CRM software and the need for organizations to better manage customer data. These features include a newly integrated Assess module that allows organizations to easily understand how strong their data is; a more modern interface, including intuitive grouping of functionality organized by the problems data quality teams are trying to solve; and increased adaptability features.

"The nominations we received for the 2022 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Maggie Gallagher Miller, President of the Stevie Awards. "The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on May 11."

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on May 11.

A complete list of Stevie Award winners can be found here. To learn more about the full suite of Validity products and the company's global impact, click here.

About VALIDITY

For over 20 years, tens of thousands of organizations throughout the world have relied on Validity solutions to target, contact, engage, and keep customers – using trustworthy data as a key advantage. The Validity flagship products – DemandTools, BriteVerify, Everest, and GridBuddy Connect – are all highly rated solutions for CRM data management, email address verification, inbox deliverability and avoiding the spam folder, and grid CRM applications. These solutions deliver smarter campaigns, more qualified leads, more productive sales, and ultimately faster growth. For more information, visit Validity.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact

Hannah Eure, Kickstand Communications for Validity, (336) 430-7681, validity@meetkickstand.com

SOURCE Validity