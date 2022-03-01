MangaPlaza Launches One Of The Largest Digital Manga Stores With 7 Day Free Trial For U.S. Audience

OSAKA, Japan, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, NTT Solmare Corp launched MangaPlaza (https://mangaplaza.com), one of the U.S.'s largest digital manga content libraries. MangaPlaza features titles from a broad range of Japanese publishers including major ones such as Kodansha and KADOKAWA. Original titles that have not been previously released in English will be available as well. Users are being offered a free 7-day trial if they register starting today where they can enjoy chapters from hit series such as Attack on Titan, That Time I got Reincarnated as a Slime, Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku and Obey Me! The Comic. NTT Solmare Corp also announced today that they will offer $10 Amazon gift cards to 301 registrants in celebration of their official launch on 3/1.

In December of 2021, NTT Solmare Corp announced its plans to launch MangaPlaza to offer U.S. manga fans an extensive list of titles covering a variety of genres such as action-adventure, romance, comedy, drama, sci-fi/fantasy, and LGBTQA+. A month following their announcement, NTT Solmare Corp launched a series of exclusive pre-registration bonuses on their trial page. These campaigns included products and promotions such as the exclusive world premiere of English Obey Me! The Comic, based on the hit romance simulation mobile game, Obey Me!, collaborations with a fan-favorite website and popular YouTube influencer Akidearest, and a subscription cash bonus campaign garnered tens of thousands of manga fans to pre-register ahead of their official launch.

Through MangaPlaza's new storefront, users are offered the ability to access nearly 50,000 chapters from more than 2,000 of their favorite titles at their desired pace of reading. For an affordable monthly fee of $6.99, fans have unlimited access to around 13,000 chapters or for a nominal fee from $0.45 to $3.99, they can purchase them individually without a subscription. Most available titles in the library also offer one chapter at no cost.

MangaPlaza's concept is based on its goals to serve both the manga industry and the global fan community. By offering overseas fans access to content that is localized, tailored, and reasonably priced, MangaPlaza aims to provide access to a broader range of officially licensed digital titles and ultimately contributing to the industry-wide efforts in stopping the circulation of pirated content.

About NTT Solmare Corp.

NTT Solmare Corp. (Osaka, Japan) is a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West Corporation, and a leading provider of quality entertainment services to fans across the globe. "Comic C'moA," their e-book and digital manga site, features one of Japan's largest digital libraries with over 890,000 books and has been leading the market in Japan and greater Asia for 17 years with over 35 million users each month. In 2019, the company released the global hit mobile game, "Obey Me!," the dating simulation game with 6 million downloads across 186 countries and regions.

Links

● MangaPlaza Official Site: https://mangaplaza.com

● MangaPlaza YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ5xENkfAgO2dOIf6Hi-Iew

● Twitter: @MangaPlaza_EN https://twitter.com/MangaPlaza_EN

● Facebook: @MangaPlaza https://www.facebook.com/MangaPlaza

● Instagram: @mangaplaza_en https://www.instagram.com/mangaplaza_en/

● NTT Solmare Corp https://www.nttsolmare.com/e/

● Comic C'moA https://www.cmoa.jp/

● Obey Me! https://shallwedate.jp/obeyme/en/

Media Contact

Ikuko Shimizu, NTT Solmare Corp, 1 310-596-8045, ikuko.shimizu@stories-llc.com

Joanna Metoki, NTT Solmare Corp, 323-741-2917, joanna@tasty.design

SOURCE MangaPlaza