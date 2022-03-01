Mass Notification Systems Market worth $27.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Mass Notification Systems Market by Component (Solutions & Services), Type (In-Building, Distributed Recipient), Application (Public Alert & Warning, Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery), Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market for Mass Notification System is projected to grow from USD 10.8 billion in 2021 to USD 27.3 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.4 % during 2021–2026.

MNS is designed to deliver crucial information to a group of people. Owing to the increasing number of disasters and emergency situations, such as health crisis, natural calamities (earthquakes, floods, hurricanes, wildfires, and tornados) or other threats, including terrorist activities, public shootings, and bombings, the deployment of MNS solutions and services is becoming crucial. As emergencies happen at any time, anywhere, the best solution is to be proactive. Having a complete crisis communication solution such as MNS in place, ensures whatever situations may arise, organizations can reach out to panicked masses and help in the ongoing rescue and relief operations. These systems, being a subset of emergency communication systems, and a vital means of communications used to alert the masses before, during, or after an emergency or incident, act as a key bridging component in reaching out to panicked masses.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put the spotlight on facility safety once again. Organizations cannot afford further disruptions but need to put the well-being of the people that use their facilities at the forefront of their plans. New guidelines and recommendations are being announced on a daily basis, which requires flexibility so that facilities can reopen safely. Doing so requires strong communication that helps keep everyone on the same page about new expectations, processes, and procedures. Every facility has distinct needs, but without the right tools in place, organizations' leaders may be putting their people and facilities at risk. This is the reason that various facilities are turning to MNS during this pandemic to help send messages that reach all stakeholders with timely updates. As facilities reopen, it is important to be able to send health and safety alerts and reminders to reduce the risk of spreading the disease. MNS can connect to the technology that various organizations already have in place to add value to the existing investments. IP phones, IP speakers, desktop computers, and digital signage are among the devices that can be used to communicate with people within a facility. MNS can be used to connect to these devices and activate them simultaneously to share messages that reach everyone with text and audio alerts. The more channels that an organization uses, the more likely it is that everyone within a facility receives the message.

The MNS market is expected to gain growth opportunities during the COVID-19 pandemic era. As several organizations face the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to offer quick and mass communication with updates and guidelines has gained momentum. Governments across the world realize the importance of broadcasting health and safety information messages that reach people on-premises or mobile devices. Several enterprises are adopting MNS solutions to share critical information to resources in a timely manner. As some organizations are still operating remotely, they often utilize MNS to connect with remote workers through SMSs, push notifications, emails, as well as recorded audio messages helping the organizations to keep a check on the health of their employees. There has been a mandate in Ontario, Canada wherein MNS help companies collect information related to COVID-19 symptoms before returning to the workplace. In the state of California, US, employers are utilizing MNS to alert potentially COVID-19 exposed employees and others who have been working in the same shift. These are some important factors that are expected to drive the growth of the MNS market post-COVID-19 era. Subway was able to test millions of customers using their digital channels, identifying opportunities to grow their remote ordering revenue at a pace to exceed a half-million dollars in the first year.

The services segment to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on components, The solutions segment is expected to hold a larger market share in 2021, while the services segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the need for determining the time and cost required to install the solution that requires fully managed mass notification services. Enterprises are becoming more aware of the benefits of a robust emergency and disaster management plan. Most organizations are inclined to adopt the services of MNS as they are not prone to hardware failures, and are reliable, robust, and scalable.

The in-building type segment holds the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on Type, the in-building type segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2021. The in-building emergency communications system can function as a voice evacuation, mass notification, paging, and background music system. In-building mass notification system provides full control of building notification appliances such as loudspeakers and strobes. The distributed recipient segment is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing need to send alert messages to end-users (recipients) via multiple delivery methods.

The business continuity and disaster recovery application segment is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period,

Based on applications, the business continuity and disaster recovery application segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the demand for MNS solutions by business continuity and management teams of SMEs or large enterprises to help conduct business as usual. Mass notification systems offer business continuity management workflows that automatically send targeted notifications and engage the right teams when an incident occurs.

The on-premises segment is to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

Based on Deployment mode, the market size of the on-premises segment is estimated to have larger market share in 2021 whereas the cloud segment is expected to have a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The cloud technology benefits of easy deployment and minimal capital requirement facilitates the adoption of the cloud deployment mode. The increasing demand for scalable, easy to use, and cost-effective mass notification system solutions is expected to accelerate the growth of the cloud segment in the MNS market. Moreover, cloud-based mass notification solutions enable business operations to improve employee productivity and save OPEX. Hence, the deployment of the cloud-based deployment mode is gaining traction.

The large enterprises segment is estimated to hold a larger market share during the forecast period

The large enterprises segment is estimated to hold a larger market share in 2021. The growth of the segment is due to the increased competition in large enterprises from budding SMEs. Large enterprises need complex and highly scalable security systems and services as compared to SMEs. These customers operate across multiple locations in different geographies; hence, they require a solution, which offers elevated integration capabilities and is capable of large-scale seamless integration of security operations. The SMEs segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising demand to automate voice broadcasts, text messaging, and email communications to allow the authorities to communicate with people during emergencies.

The education segment is estimated to hold a larger market share during the forecast period

The education segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2021. The growth is attributed to increased adoption of mass notification systems to handle any emergency in the campus and alert students, faculty, and staff in any scenario with speed and ease and manage the situation with responses and reporting. The transportation and logistics segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. As this sector is prone to threats such as terror activities, plane hijacks, smuggling, weather-related situations, and accidents, it is very crucial to have reliable and integrated MNS solutions for the transportation sector.

North America to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in 2021 and APAC is expected to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increased awareness of MNS after the 9/11 terrorist attack and occurrences of campus shootouts are the major factors driving the MNS adoption across North America. The growth in APAC is attributed to the acceptance of mass notification technologies by end users present in the region, due to dynamic environmental conditions. The demand for cloud-based mass notification solutions by business enterprises is expected to enhance their product offerings in APAC.

Key players offering Mass Notification Systems Market. The major vendors covered Siemens (Germany), Everbridge (US), Honeywell (US), Eaton (Irelands), Motorola Solutions (US), Blackboard (US), IBM (US), Google (US), BlackBerry (Canada), Johnson Controls (US), Singlewire Software (US), Rave Mobile Safety (US), American Signal Corporation (ASC) (US), ATI Systems (US), Regroup Mass Notification (US), AlertMedia (US), KONEXUS (US), CrisisGo (US), Netpresenter (Netherlands), Omnilert (US), Ruvna (US), F24 (Germany), Alertus (US), Mircom (Canada), Iluminar (US), Omingo (US), Klaxon Technologies (UK), OnSolve(US), Crises Control(UK), Voyent Alert! (Canada), and Squadcast (US).

