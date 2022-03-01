INVENERGY NAMES MARY KING EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, PEOPLE & CULTURE

CHICAGO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invenergy, the leading privately held developer, owner and operator of sustainable energy solutions, today announced Mary King as Executive Vice President, People & Culture. In this newly created role, King will oversee Invenergy's Human Resources functions and will employ her decades of experience to build and develop Invenergy's corporate and services teams at all U.S. and international locations. King will lead all people-centered activities including Invenergy's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Committee and spearhead Invenergy's DEI initiatives.

"Mary is well known as a human resources professional capable of attracting top talent and designing solutions that will improve the operational effectiveness of our company," said Jim Murphy, President & Corporate Business Leader at Invenergy. "Her expertise in human resources and industry experience will help us as we continue to build a team of talent equipped to execute our ambitious clean energy goals."

King, an accomplished and trusted human resources executive with a proven track record supporting organizational change and growth, brings a wealth of experience in talent management and workforce development to the Invenergy team.

King most recently led Human Resources at Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), serving as the Vice President of Human Resources and Chief Diversity Officer. She previously held Human Resources and Employee and Labor Relations roles at Calpine and Indianapolis Power & Light. King is also a military veteran, having served five years with the United States Army in the Signal Corps. She currently sits on the Board of the Sentinels of Freedom, an organization focused on supporting severely wounded, post-9/11 veterans as they transition back into civilian life.

"I am incredibly excited to join Invenergy and look forward to working with their innovative and forward-thinking team," said Mary King.

King is an attorney and holds a J.D. from Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law and a Bachelor of Science from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

About Invenergy

Invenergy drives innovation in energy. Invenergy and its affiliated companies develop, own, and operate large-scale renewable and other clean energy generation and storage facilities in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Invenergy's home office is located in Chicago, and it has regional development offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Spain, Japan, Poland, and Scotland.

Invenergy and its affiliated companies have successfully developed more than 30,000 megawatts of projects that are in operation, construction or contracted, including wind, solar, and natural gas power generation and advanced energy storage projects. Learn about Invenergy at Invenergy.com.

