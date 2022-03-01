Outsell Reports Strong Revenue Growth in 2021, Is Positioned for Continued Velocity in 2022

MINNEAPOLIS, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A.I.-driven customer engagement platform Outsell today announced full-year financial results for 2021. The company completed a strong year of performance, growing revenue 16% from 2020.

"Outsell's growth during 2021 is a direct reflection of the value our customers have found in us and the omnichannel marketing we power," said Mike Wethington, founder and CEO of Outsell. "Particularly amid the ongoing supply chain challenges faced by the industry, Outsell's continued momentum underscores the essential role our company plays by connecting automotive dealerships with their customers personally, continually and automatically."

Additional 2021 financial highlights from the company include:

All-time company record in annual revenue retention

40% revenue growth year-over-year in the company's direct-to-dealer segment

All-time company record in EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)

The results follow a series of company accomplishments in 2021, including:

Growing customer retention to industry best-in-class status of over 90%

Increasing sales booking momentum through enhanced sales skillsets

Implementing a new content management system enabling customers to engage consumers with an even higher level of message personalization

Continuing into 2022, the company has identified five primary focus areas:

Continued revenue growth across all business areas including OEM, dealer stores and groups

Technology enhancements such as automation and platform configurability, driving additional revenue growth and profitability

Content library optimizations, offering customers expanded options for reaching consumers with dynamic, A.I.-powered messaging

Enhanced support for dealership groups through Dealer Group OmniHub™, which helps reduce missed sales opportunities by un-siloing a group's databases to match car shoppers with vehicle offerings groupwide

Expanded development opportunities to help associates grow personally and professionally through new program offerings

"With 2022 underway, Outsell is well-positioned for growth," Wethington said. "Already, we are on pace to set a new company record in bookings by the end of the first quarter. We are greatly looking forward to continuing our momentum from 2021 and helping our customers drive their businesses forward with the power of A.I.-driven customer engagement."

Dealership professionals who are interested in learning how Outsell's A.I.-driven customer engagement can benefit their business may contact the company at info@outsell.com or (612) 236-1500.

About Outsell

Outsell offers the only A.I.-driven customer engagement platform for the automotive industry, creating an individualized content experience that builds and strengthens consumer relationships, amplifying the impact of a brand by communicating its story and benefits ultimately driving increased profits across sales and service. Our proprietary technology harnesses massive amounts of data, creating accurate and powerful consumer profiles that engage your customers and prospects exactly where they are in their individual lifecycles. That's why Outsell is the trusted platform for more than 1,500 dealers representing all major automotive brands.

MEDIA CONTACT

Tyler Coleman

tyler@linnihanfoy.com

(612) 300-5029

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outsell-reports-strong-revenue-growth-in-2021-is-positioned-for-continued-velocity-in-2022-301492264.html

SOURCE Outsell