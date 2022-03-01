Northwest Parkway Announces $100,000 in Tollway-Relief Fund for Victims of Marshall Fire

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Northwest Parkway executive leadership announced the creation of a $100,000 toll-relief fund for residents whose homes were destroyed by the region's devastating Marshall Fire. This program will cover all valid toll reimbursement requests for eligible residents. Victims of the fire can enroll in the program now and reimbursement requests can be applied to toll transactions that occurred on the Northwest Parkway, from February 1, 2022 on. Funding is available through the end of the year, or until funds have been exhausted.

"Our community is at the heart of everything we do. Many of our community have been impacted by the Marshall Fire, and we know that as we transition into a phase of long-term recovery, providing toll relief is a small way that we can give back," said CEO and Operations Director Pedro Costa.

Northwest Parkway joins a growing list of organizations setting up dedicated relief efforts in response to the fire. This announcement also comes just 18 months after the Parkway contributed $100,000 in donations to local humanitarian organizations to help them address the impacts of COVID-19.

"We have been inspired by the resiliency of our community throughout the last two years, and we are grateful to be in a position to support in any way we can," continued Costa.

A dedicated email has been set up for applications and inquiries. To enroll in the program, eligible residents can visit www.nwpky.com/media.html#MarshallFire and complete the application. The program is open to all residents impacted by the Marshall Fire, but residents do need a valid ExpressToll account. Links to create accounts are also available on the Northwest Parkway website. Once a month, program participants' ExpressToll accounts will be reimbursed into their account by Northwest Parkway.

About – The Northwest Parkway Toll Road is a 100% privately funded, nine-mile-long highway connecting E-470 (at I-25 in north metro Denver) with U.S. 36 in Broomfield, Colorado. There were no tax dollars used to build, finance, operate or maintain the parkway. Learn more about the Parkway and the Tollway Relief Fund at www.nwpky.com/media.html#MarshallFire.

SOURCE Northwest Parkway