PKF O'Connor Davies' Victor M. Peña Receives 2022 Long Island Business News Diversity in Business Award

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory firms, is proud to announce that Victor M. Peña, a Partner in the Firm's Financial Services Group, has been selected by Long Island Business News to receive a 2022 Diversity in Business Award. The annual award highlights the outstanding achievements of professionals of diverse backgrounds and abilities, as well as recognizes those who actively support the growth of diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) in the Long Island community. Peña – the Firm's Broker-Dealer Practice Leader and Co-Chair of its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council – joins a cohort of 20 fellow awardees from the Long Island business community selected for their personal and professional DE&I accomplishments.

"Victor has become one of the Firm's most vocal DE&I champions, and this well-earned recognition is a testament to his continued contributions to the Firm's inclusive culture," said Truphena Martin, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Manager at PKF O'Connor Davies. "Through my work with Victor on the Firm's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council, I've had the opportunity to witness the passion he has for his work and his community firsthand. I congratulate him on this award, and I look forward to our continued collaboration and partnership."

Peña brings over 15 years of public accounting experience to his work with broker-dealers, asset managers, registered investment advisors, and hedge, private equity, venture capital and impact investment funds. Fluent in Spanish, he is the Firm's Latin American Desk Leader and serves as an Advisor to the PKF Latin America Board. His Firm leadership has expanded over the years to include service as an Associate Member of the Firm's Executive Committee and as a Co-Chair of the Firm's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council. As Co-Chair, Peña has spearheaded a number of Firm-wide initiatives, tools and employee education resources to help realize a more diverse and inclusive workplace.

"Our team is comprised of such unique backgrounds, perspectives and experiences. I've always believed that encouraging, supporting and celebrating these diverse voices is essential to an inclusive workplace and a successful business," said Peña. "To be recognized by Long Island Business News for this work is a true honor and reaffirms my commitment to advocacy on behalf of my friends and colleagues."

Peña retains an active involvement in both the regional and national accounting communities. A Certified Public Accountant in the State of New York and a Chartered Global Management Accountant, he is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Latino Professionals For America. He is a member of the New York State Society of CPAs' Stock Brokerage and Digital Assets Committees, as well as a member of the Secured Finance Network's ESG Task Force and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance from Brooklyn College.

This year's Diversity in Business Award honorees will be formally recognized at an awards ceremony being held on March 22, 2022, at the Crest Hollow Country Club. For more information, visit https://libn.com/diversityinbusiness/.

PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, is a full-service certified public accounting and advisory firm with a long history of serving clients both domestically and internationally. With roots tracing to 1891, the Firm has 19 offices in the United States and abroad.

The Firm also has an office in Mumbai, India. PKF O'Connor Davies employs more than 1,400 professionals who provide a complete range of accounting, auditing, tax and management advisory services. The Firm is led by over 150 partners who are closely involved in the day-to-day management of engagements, ensuring a high degree of client service and cost effectiveness.

The Firm is a top-ranked firm, according to Accounting Today's 2021 "Top 100 Firms" list and was recently recognized as one of "America's Best Tax and Accounting Firms" by Forbes. PKF O'Connor Davies was named one of Vault's 2022 Accounting 50, a ranking of the 50 best accounting employers to work for in North America and ranked among the top 50 most prestigious accounting firms in America in a complementary Vault survey.

PKF O'Connor Davies is the lead North American representative of the international association of PKF member firms. PKF International is a network of legally independent member firms providing accounting, tax and business advisory services in over 400 locations in 150 countries around the world. With its tradition, experience and focus on the future, PKF O'Connor Davies is ready to help clients meet today's ever-changing economic conditions and manage the growing complexities of the regulatory environment. For more information, visit http://www.PKFOD.com.

