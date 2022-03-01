PPC.co Launches White Label Pay-Per-Click Management Service for Digital Agencies

SEATTLE, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PPC.co, a leader in expert pay-per-click management services, is pleased to announce the release of the company's white label PPC service for other digital marketing agencies. This newly released service is meant to provide digital marketing agencies the resources they need to prepare to scale their own companies without having to grow internal staff or hire individual PPC account managers.

"With our private label PPC offering, we're able to provide agencies with the support of a true agency partnership," says Samuel Quincy Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer of PPC.co and SEO.co. "Because we act as the operations arm for other agencies, we provide all the back-office support, keyword research, creative copywriting, budget recommendations and client management for our PPC clients, worldwide. We have worked with some of the most well-recognized brands on the Fortune 500 list, providing direct and indirect client services as a white label partner. Additionally, this partnership allows us to become an extension of your marketing team, as opposed to an outside agency."

As a white label PPC provider, the company has expert in-house personnel adept at managing client campaigns for a host of different platforms including Google Ads, Google Display Ads, Bing Ads, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, Linkedin, Instagram and TikTok. The firm also manages retargeting and remarketing campaigns, ensuring that potential targets eventually convert to paying, long-term customers.

The firm's results speak for themselves. In multiple cases, the company has more than quadrupled website conversions and doubled revenue. In addition, the firm has been able to achieve as high as 5.5x return on ad spend (ROAS) for clients in both ecommerce and B2B services.

"We treat our reselling partner client campaigns as if they were our own," says Edwards. "The level of effort, thoughtfulness, and TLC we provide our white label partners is truly unparalleled."

Interested private label PPC resellers are encouraged to reach out to the firm to discuss agency discounts, onboarding, client processes and other options available only to reselling partners.

About PPC.co

Since 2010, the team at PPC.co have been actively providing digital marketing services for Fortune 1000 and small businesses alike. Originally founded as SEO.co, the company has been a mainstay specialist in white label digital marketing for over a decade. The company helps other agencies get results for their clients. Services include professional reporting and data analysis to help agencies see what we're doing and why we're doing it. Looking for PPC partners with a proven track record to help you deliver great results for your clients? Schedule a demo call to learn more about our transparent, managed pay-per-click services as well as our monthly performance options for digital marketing agencies of all sizes.



