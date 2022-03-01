Global Centrifugal Blowers Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Centrifugal Blowers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.



FACTS AT A GLANCE

What's New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 9; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 362

Companies: 169 - Players covered include Air Control Industries Ltd.; AIRAP Group; Aspirnova Industry S.r.l.; Cattin Filtration SAS; Euroventilatori International Srl; Howden Group Ltd.; HSI Blowers; Shandong Huadong Blower Co., Ltd and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Segment (High Pressure, Medium Pressure, Low Pressure); Application (Pulp & Paper, Mining, Power Station, Chemical, Cement Plant, Steel Plant, Other Applications)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



ABSTRACT-



Global Centrifugal Blowers Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2026

A centrifugal blower is mechanical devices that increases the gas pressure and discharges gas. The equipment makes use of kinetic energy of its impeller to raise the volume of air streams to displace the air radially. These blowers are widely used in ventilation system for various industrial applications. A centrifugal blower is able to produce more than 1.2 mg/cm2 pressure at a much higher flow rate than what is possible by a regular fan. Centrifugal blowers are also called centrifugal fans. Centrifugal blowers are used in industrial applications that require constant, large volumes of oil-free air such as in air conveyor systems, cooling system, combustion, dust control, ventilation, transporting materials, industrial vacuum applications and in other industrial processes. Centrifugal blowers find wide applications in various industrial processes. Heavy duty industries like electrical power production, metal manufacturing, petrochemical, cement production and pollution control among others use these blowers for diverse purposes including aeration, combustion, exhaust, ventilation, cooling, particulate transport, air-purification etc.

Centrifugal blowers are always integrated with protective housing for increasing durability. The housing ensures that the blower is not clogged with foreign objects. There are curved blades in the blowers for dragging air in circular motion for radially speeding up flow of air. The blades move the air outward via tubes or ducts and thus provide a stable and strong airflow. The airflow is more stable and stronger compared to the airflow possible with axial fans. Horse power of heavy duty centrifugal blowers runs into hundreds while there are at the same time blowers with 50 hp, suitable for smaller applications.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Centrifugal Blowers estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period. High Pressure, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.2% CAGR to reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Medium Pressure segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.7% share of the global Centrifugal Blowers market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $753 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $553.8 Million by 2026

The Centrifugal Blowers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$753 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 25.21% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$553.8 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 2.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$586.5 Million by the close of the analysis period.

While weak investments and volatile industrial output will frustrate baseline growth in the industrial and manufacturing sector, manufacturing companies' efforts to reduce costs, transform, innovate, improve performance for better chances of survival in a tough economy, will open opportunities for new and replacement demand for innovative, high performance and energy efficient centrifugal blowers. The market is also driven by the rising construction industry. Extensive plans for infrastructure development, of many countries, creates ample growth opportunity for the market for centrifugal blowers. Infrastructure development currently is in full swing in developing countries of Asia-Pacific. Cement and steel production plants are also the major users of these blowers. The blowers are used for eliminating gases and maintaining consistent air flow and temperature. In cement production in particular, the blowers are used for moving calcium carbonate, silica, alumina and iron ore further in the processes. Another important market growth promoting factor has been the constant effort of manufacturers for developing product design and incorporating better features. Adoption in the chemical industry would also increase significantly. The blowers here are used for exhausting high temperature, and harmful gases from chemical plants. The wood industry also has immense use of centrifugal blowers that blow off dust particles.

Product innovation and technology developments are geared towards achieving agility, efficiency and performance improvements. The United States is one of the major markets for centrifugal blowers due to the presence of huge steel, chemical, mining and power industries in the region. Major players in the market constantly improve products for bolstering growth. The players are focused on creating blower designs which require less power and which are durable and provide greater work efficiency. In recent years, the increased focus on sustainability as well as achieving higher efficiency has led manufacturers of centrifugal blowers to make a substantial R&D investment towards developing low noise and cost-effective products that can help in optimizing the entire processing. This has resulted in the development of oil-free, integrally-geared centrifugal turbo blowers, which offer enhanced energy efficiency and flow rates, resulting in an energy-efficient, reliable, and continuous air supply. In addition, these industrial blowers can be easily serviced that can help in reducing operational costs, while their oil-free design also facilitates in delivering clean and pure air.

Low Pressure Segment to Reach $688.8 Million by 2026

In the global Low Pressure segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$444.7 Million will reach a projected size of US$545.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$71.3 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period. More



MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.



Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android



About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.



CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: ZA@StrategyR.com



LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp



Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./



Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes



Journalists & Media

Info411@strategyr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-centrifugal-blowers-market-to-reach-3-5-billion-by-2026--301491315.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.