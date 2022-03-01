Liminal Releases Its Sixth Annual Evolution of the Digital Identity Landscape

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Liminal Strategy Partners announced the publication of its 2022 Digital Identity Landscape. Each year, Liminal redesigns its proprietary framework to capture evolving trends and to provide a comprehensive view of the digital identity market ecosystem. As the market matures, Liminal's landscape provides an unparalleled overview of how digital identity applications are evolving and how intersections across solution segments are shaping next-generation strategies. The 2022 Digital Identity Landscape was also presented today at Mobile World Congress by GSMA.
"Each year, we agree on the biggest shifts in the market that require adjustments to our landscape. These shifts can be technological, process-oriented, regulatory, or purely based on product-market awareness," said Travis Jarae, CEO of Liminal. "We test our hypotheses with over 100 trusted advisors and experts to align on what eventually becomes a tool to promote creative exploration and decision making."
The landscape now includes 31 solution segments, down from 33 in 2021. One of the recent evolutions of this year's landscape was the addition of product features to solution segment mapping. Based on over 200 client engagements across nearly every solution segment on the landscape, Liminal has identified the most defining product features for each segment.
"We've watched the digital identity space evolve from a nascent and emerging ecosystem to a market landscape defined by maturing solution segments. 2021 was a year fueled by M&A and hypergrowth accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Jennie Berry, President and Managing Director at Liminal. "In 2022, we anticipate greater focus on user-centric solutions. By placing boundaries around the product feature to solution segment mapping, our landscape has become much more useful for company benchmarking."
Digital identity is the core of digital transformation. From personal to professional applications, identity is the foundation for how we connect, engage, and interact in the digital economy. As there is increasing consumer demand for privacy and security, digital identity is no longer a nice-to-have; it is a pillar of success. Liminal's Digital Identity Landscape is a tool to help companies keep track of market growth and trends and understand the strategic importance of the many different solutions moving into 2022 and beyond.
Download a copy of Liminal's 2022 Industry Landscape at: https://liminal.co/liminal-landscape/
About Liminal
Liminal is a boutique strategy advisory firm serving digital identity, fintech, and cybersecurity clients, and the private equity and venture capital community. Since 2016, we have offered objective, high-impact strategic advice, and analytical services, helping to support clients in crucial business decisions at all stages of the product and business lifecycle. We've advised many of the world's most innovative business leaders, investors, and government officials on building, buying, and investing in the next generation of integrated digital identity platforms and technologies. As a result, our clients trust us to set strategic direction in light of radically evolving ecosystem dynamics, pursue new growth strategies, capitalize on M&A opportunities, and optimize deal flow. We see the solutions to these complex digital challenges not as a 'what' but as a 'how.' We don't just tell you about the destination, we show you how to get there.
Contact:
Kristen Grazia
kristen.grazia@liminal.co
SOURCE Liminal Strategy Partners, LLC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.