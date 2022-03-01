First Integrity Title Company Announces Hire of New Partner

DENVER, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, First Integrity Title Company announced that Tom Konkel has joined the company as a partner to lead strategic growth efforts both locally and nationally. First Integrity Title, based in Denver, provides top-tier title insurance and closing services to clients here in Colorado and across the country.
"I am very excited to work with a dynamic company like First Integrity Title that genuinely cares about their team and works every day to improve their culture," said Konkel. "There is a reason I picked First Integrity Title— it's because I believe in my partners and my teammates, and what we can accomplish together."
Konkel brings more than three decades of professional experience in the title industry and a demonstrated track record of growth, operational expertise and leadership to the company. During his career, Konkel has led efforts to grow strategic market share, provide best-in-class service for clients and develop meaningful relationships with teammates, clients and stakeholders. With Konkel's leadership, First Integrity Title will continue to enhance its reputation as one of the premier providers in the title insurance industry.
"The First Integrity Title team is thrilled to welcome Tom as one of our partners," said Jerry Spaeth, CEO of First Integrity Title Company. "Tom is a perfect cultural fit with our team, and we are excited for him to help us achieve our strategic growth goals both locally and nationally. There are very few people in the world with Tom's expertise, knowledge and connections. We feel very fortunate to have him on our team."
Most recently, Konkel was the executive vice president and director of Stewart Title Guarantee's national commercial services division. He was instrumental in growing the commercial footprint of Stewart Title Guarantee nationally and developing long-term strategic relationships with clients. He has worked on large transactions throughout the United States, Mexico and Europe. His regional, national and international clients have closed deals of more than $50 billion in all asset classes.
Konkel frequently speaks at industry events, sharing his knowledge with real estate professionals on business leadership, sales and motivational techniques. He's served on various advisory boards, including the Public Education Business Coalition (PEBC), Mercy Housing Advisory Board, Open Door Youth Gang Alternatives, University of Denver Burns Society (School for Real Estate Construction and Management), is an active member of Urban Land Institute (ULI) and is part of the mentor program for the Commercial Real Estate Development Association (NAIOP) and National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC).
Learn more about First Integrity Title Company: https://www.firstintegritytitle.com/
About First Integrity Title Company
First Integrity Title has been locally owned and operated for 20 years and has consistently grown its market share to become one of the top-tier title companies with over 200 employees. We believe first and foremost, in focusing on the needs and aspirations of our clients. This client first focus permeates everything we do from our service levels, product quality, pricing and insuring your real estate transaction. Our primary goal is to deliver exceptional customer service from start to finish so at the closing table we have exceeded our clients' expectations. We are devoted to exemplifying strength, service and stability.
Media Contact:
Lauren Noser
303-903-5952
Lnoser@groundfloormedia.com
SOURCE First Integrity Title Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.