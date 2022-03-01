MLA Interim Legal Talent Announces Four Regional Candidate Development Practice Leaders to Continue Its Growth Trajectory

HANOVER, Md., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Major, Lindsey & Africa (MLA), the world's leading legal search firm, today announced the promotion of four skilled recruiters—Erica Hayward, Nina Houston, Shreya Regmi and Amy Vanderhoof—to regional candidate development practice leads for MLA Interim Legal Talent. The newly created roles are effective immediately and will allow MLA Interim Legal Talent to continue its exciting growth trajectory and meet the increasing demands of the contract legal marketplace.

"For the past three years, our interim business has seen tremendous growth and demand for skilled legal talent who can take on project-based assignments or serve as subject matter experts on a moment's notice. We have come to a transition point where we need to welcome regional leaders who are focused on coaching and development, strategic talent acquisition and market growth within our primary and emerging markets," said Kirsten Vasquez, vice president, law firm recruiting and interim legal talent. "I am confident Erica, Nina, Shreya and Amy will lead our MLA Interim Legal Talent team to the next level of candidate delivery, continuing to exceed our clients' and candidates' high expectations."

Regional candidate development practice leaders will report to Nesli Orhon, executive director, Interim Legal Talent, and assume direct management responsibilities of candidate development recruiters within their assigned regions. Erica Hayward will assume responsibilities for the Northwest region, including Denver, San Francisco and Seattle, while Shreya Regmi will manage the Southwest. Nina Houston will be responsible for the Southeast as well as the Midwest, and Amy Vanderhoof will oversee the Northeast from Boston to Philadelphia.

In 2021, MLAs Interim Legal Talent partnered with over 500 exceptional lawyers and legal professionals to help them identify unique and expertise-driven interim engagements with both AmLaw firms and Fortune 500 corporations.

About Major, Lindsey & Africa

Major, Lindsey & Africa is the world's leading legal search firm. The firm, founded in 1982, offers a range of specialized legal recruiting and advisory services to meet the ever-changing needs of law firms and legal departments and to support the career aspirations of talented lawyers and legal and compliance professionals. With more than 25 offices and 200-plus search consultants around the world, Major, Lindsey & Africa uses its market knowledge and experience to partner with organizations to fulfill their legal talent needs and provide solutions to increase team efficiency and effectiveness. Major, Lindsey & Africa is an Allegis Group company, the global leader in talent solutions. To learn more about Major, Lindsey & Africa, visit http://www.mlaglobal.com and follow MLA on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

