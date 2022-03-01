Sunyard Carved Out A Successful 2021 And Embraces 2022

HANGZHOU, China, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunyard Technology, the leading global payment solution provider, wrapped up its full-year 2021 results and reported 2022 determination at a recent meeting, demonstrating the sheer commitment and action to improve, innovate and develop.
Last year saw an uptick in Sunyard's performance, especially in the overseas market. In 2021, besides expanding its global market, equal attention had been attached to upgrading its product line and providing more complete solutions for smarter business management. Scrambling in software and hardware, Sunyard is constantly improving its payment terminals and security encryption devices, enhancing intelligence and risk resistance to better deliver simple experiences to consumers.
The featured series of payment products, i80/i50/P90/Vi218, had been certified in more all-around and higher-level certifications during the past year, including PCT PTS 6.X, payWave, payPass, JCB, DISCOVER, etc. Also with a sprint of very hard work, Sunyard's multifunctional payment management system finally came out, making it the ideal toolkit for integrating the payment management business remotely and securely.
For the same reason, as one of China's leading suppliers of financial security and with more than 20 years of expertise in information security encryption, Sunyard is always dedicated to the research and application of commercial cryptographic algorithms. It was remarkable that in 2021, Sunyard's four independently-developed HSM products of financial data encryption passed the national product suitability test.
Also through the brave struggle, Sunyard won a lot of recognition by the industry, including "the most valuable brand of software and information service industry in 2021", "the most influential brand of software and information service industry in 2021"... This marks a successful conclusion of 2021 and an encouraging start of 2022.
"Our 2021 performance sets a strong foundation to capture growth opportunities as Sunyard remains focused on executing current strategy. We will bolster efforts to innovate and enhance products and perfect our services", said one of Sunyard's senior executives at the meeting. In the meantime, it's Sunyard's honor to have all the customers side by side throughout the year. At the beginning of 2022, Sunyard has every confidence that more breakthroughs await.
Sunyard is constantly expanding and evolving its portfolio of products to help customers grow their business. Everything action is backed by the expertise, support, and commitment that customers already trust for.
The culture of care means Sunyard invests time, energy, and resources to develop products customers can count on. Sunyard cares about quality as much as the customers do. Whether they need advice, more information or to make an order, Sunyard is here to help.
About Sunyard
Sunyard Technology Co., Ltd, the leading global payment solution provider, is offering cost-effective, superior quality payment terminals and financial software products including payment password system, same-city liquidation system, corporate e-bank system, risk alarm system, etc. As the earliest listed financial IT company in China (SSE Code: 600571), Sunyard has achieved the leading position in the field of financial industry with more than two decades of professional experience. Based on the solid foundation in the domestic market, Sunyard is committed to expanding the international market according to its development strategy.
SOURCE Sunyard Technology
